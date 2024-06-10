An estimated 20,000 protesters took part in the March for Nature in central Auckland on June 8, 2024. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Protests won’t pay the bills

Our Government faces a difficult choice that many of those protesting the Fast-Track Approvals Bill do not fully understand.

The country is broke. We have huge debt repayments and an ever-growing demand for better health services.

Two choices have been suggested: selling our power generators or mining the West Coast. If we mine the land, it will heal, just as it has in the past from gold mining. The Coromandel is a good example. The bush has regenerated and is now full of birdlife again.

If the Government chooses to sell our power companies, we will never get them back again. We will face an ever-increasing cost as new owners seek higher profit for something that is a necessity.

If we are to build towards a more robust economy, one that can withstand the effects of climate change, we need to get out of debt without losing our valuable assets.

I think the Government, faced with very limited options, has made a responsible choice.

S. Hansen, Hastings.

Dollars v democracy

If people desire dollars more than democracy, we and the environment that we all admire are lost.

Among thousands of diverse Kiwis in Aotea Square, many wearing the experience of their years, I felt angst and frustration. Why did my wife and I have to prove the obvious again 43 years after Muldoon’s “no politics in sport” answer to blatant racism? Is this coalition impervious to the basic fact that nature needs protection?

To all those stay-at-home warriors, voice your opposition before it’s too late. Our environment must be heard over unbridled lobbyist dollars. The world image presented by this dangerous coalition is no longer 100 per cent pure, as Christopher Luxon’s mentor tried to portray. Our fading pristine image was once our tourism point of difference.

My frustration is that far more people bought a Lotto ticket that day than marched for nature. Is politics descending to the pits – the mighty dollar wins elections now?

If the coalition wants to ignore this tip-of-the-iceberg public protest, its rickety ship will sink, just like apartheid. There is more passion to be tapped than lobbyist dollars and undersea rare earths.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

Oil and gas realities

The decision to reopen business-as-usual for the oil and gas industry is a decision that we have to support as we basically cannot afford not to.

Let’s use cleaner gas rather than importing dirty Indonesian coal and let’s save shipping pollution etc by becoming more self-sufficient and also earn the royalties and wealth that have made countries, like Norway, rich.

Whilst of course a large amount of fossil products are utilised in transport, we should remember they are also used in road construction, carpets, laminates, paints, wallpapers, clothing fabrics, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, most plastics and a multitude of other commodities.

Of course measures must be in place to protect the environment. Companies all over the world do this as they also want to be responsible and protect the planet, as well as the future of their own companies.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

BSA misreads room

Rejecting a previous complaint against TVNZ’s press gallery reporting of a political poll, the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has said (Weekend Herald, June 8): “Viewers expect robust political commentary from reporters in this role, which can at times reflect strong or provocative language.”

Where on earth did the BSA get the idea that this is what viewers expect?

Parliament is a cacophony of strong and provocative language from politicians on all sides. I think what viewers would like from reporters in the middle of it is dispassionate, informative reporting along with well-informed analysis and equally dispassionate, insightful commentary.

The BSA’s blessing for “strong and provocative” reporting of poll results has done nothing to restore trust in the media.

John Roughan, Campbells Bay.

Dangerous precedent

We should all have grave concerns for the future of democracy in New Zealand if National manages to keep its promise to voters and introduce 13 cancer treatment drugs for Pharmac funding.

It means that the prioritisation of medical treatments has been taken away from independent experts and handed over to members of Parliament. It will completely undermine Pharmac.

If the control of funding for treatment funding moves from Pharmac to Parliament, there will be two dire consequences: MPs and parties will be lobbied, if not bribed, by drug companies and health support groups to favour some drugs over others; and the second consequence will be that medical experts will not want to work for Pharmac if it becomes a puppet to political interference.

The National Party has dug itself into a hole on this issue. It can either lose face with electors and go back on its promise, or it can lose face with Pharmac and ultimately destroy that agency.

Peter D. Graham, Helensville.