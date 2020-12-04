Letters: Housing, reading, drug dealers, Covid and Chris Liddell

Is New Zealand's biggest housing issue the shortage of affordable rentals, especially for families? Photo / Doug Sherring, File

Letter of the week: Jon Eriksen, Newmarket

There are two aspects to the housing discussion; the ability of first home buyers to enter the market and the availability of affordable housing for families.

The capital cost of the average Auckland house is now 10 times the average income, when 35 years ago it was about 3.5 times the average income. However, interest rates 35 years ago were between 7-10 per cent ( they peaked at over 20 per cent), about 3.5 times what they are now.

The cost of a mortgage is about the same percentage of income as it has been for as long as I can remember.

The percentage of sales to first home buyers is close to an all-time high, and increasing.

The issue is there aren't enough affordable rentals, especially for families.

At least some of the additional capital being provided by the government to the banks to encourage more investment (and probably increase house prices) should instead be provided to the community housing sector.

The operators in that sector have experience at providing affordable rental housing and have capacity to build more than their current capital constraints allow.

Can the government please urgently find a way to leverage this resource?

Wonder of reading

Emeritus Professor of Education Warrick B. Elly (Weekend Herald, November 28) adds weight to sounding the alarm of the decline in our children's reading achievements.

The joy in teaching reading to children opens up a world of wonder, escape, information, fun and discovery. Reading becomes a self-instructive process as information is passed spontaneously on how to write, how to speak, how to think and how to share.

During the time of Whole Language practices, many teachers used their classrooms as places of wonder.

This is what Elly is talking about, I believe, when he writes that learners are "less engaged today".

It was with a sad heart we saw the writing on the wall. National Party's Minister of Education, Lockwood Smith 1990 - 1996, went off to Britain and came back enamoured with statistics and competition between schools.

You can't measure or test enthusiasm nor the hidden curriculum, even though, in the end, it is what turns learners on.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Banish the dealers

Reading about the dark criminal underworld of drugs in New Zealand (Weekend Herald, November 28), I thought I was reading about a big overseas city where there are millions of people. But no, drug dealing in New Zealand, especially methamphetamine, apparently makes thousands of New Zealanders very rich.

For a tiny country of only around 5 million people we seem to have about a third of us, into taking or selling drugs. Locking people up seems an easy good riddance, but a huge cost to us all as well as a complete waste of time.

I think all drug dealers, paedophiles and rapists should be given a fishing line and dumped on the Auckland Islands for five years. If, once back in society, they are caught again for the same offence, take them back to the Auckland Islands and leave them there forever.

Susan Lawrence, Meadowbank.

Humour US

America has a great tradition of comedy duos, Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello, Martin and Lewis, etc. None of these holds a candle to the greatest yet, Trump and Rudy.

Rudy's portrayal of a manic lawyer, hair dye running down his face as he pleads a fictitious case for his client was priceless.

Now Trump comes in with part two of the double act, a whimpering plea to hold another election so he can win, which really takes the cake.

I'd love to know who their scriptwriter is, there has to be a movie in there somewhere.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Curbed admiration

I look on from the Austrian capital with clear admiration for what New Zealand and New Zealanders have achieved in their almost-but-never-certain elimination. However, it intrigues me that there is some sense that New Zealand is creating a Covid-free oasis that will in some way have a value-added effect on tourism once borders reopen.

European tourists, when they return to your shores will wonder at your admirable response, but they will not visit New Zealand because of it.

Europeans have well and truly learned to live with Covid, and it will be of no consequence to them what you did in the past. They will probably be vaccinated by that point (unable to fly otherwise), and off to visit God's Own for the same reasons as pre-pandemic. But be under no illusion, you are not creating a Covid-free oasis, ripe for the offering to overseas guests, lining up to visit your Covid-free land. Your Covid response has the effect of protecting New Zealanders and the health system, no more.

Brian Harden, Vienna.

Too close

The editorial on Chris Liddell (Weekend Herald, November 28) read uncomfortably like a job recommendation.

Stuck in my mind is the opinion of Shane Te Pou describing Liddell as US President Donald Trump's enabler.

The editorial was obviously written before news broke of the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist, after the questionable timing of Mike Pompeo's visit to Israel.

There is simply not enough distance anywhere in the world for a close staff member for the whole four years of Trump's tenure to find employment again other than with people of the same ilk.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Kiwi Christmas

Family and friends on the other side of the world, unable to be home for Christmas, all ask the question: "Pōhutukawa, are they out yet?"

I reply they are blooming beautifully, just as you remember, and will be special at Christmas. They are blooming everywhere, with an intense crimson colour I've not seen in years.

We are so lucky to be here and safe, and enjoy such pōhutukawa prettiness.

Rosemary Cobb, Takapuna.

A quick word

It was disappointing that the Windies team didn't respect quarantine rules. While making the gesture of Black Lives Matter at Eden Park was important to them the lives and the economy of NZ were disregarded. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Our "flying Kiwi" (Weekend Herald, November 28) proves the old saying: "a Liddell goes a long way". George Collins, Tauranga.

What next for the flying Kiwi? Oblivion, tainted by his association with Trump. People are judged by the company they keep. Bill Mathews, St Marys Bay.

The editorial on the outstanding achievements of Chris Liddell was all a set-up for the final snide comment, attacking him through his mother. Shame on you. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Two full prime pages (Weekend Herald, November 28) for alcohol to do what cannabis could never be allowed to: advertise. I agree with Robert Myers, the industry is celebrating. Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

Is it really a good idea to bring international cricket teams into the country when there is a worldwide pandemic going on? L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

What's the point in having the Black Caps play international teams when a huge majority of fans can't watch it on TV. Come to the party Spark Sport. David Bennett, New Plymouth.

There is much anger in the community and both Spark and the NZCC are losing support of many. Jennifer Beveridge, Te Awamutu.

I am disappointed but not surprised at breaches in the quarantine system. The irony is, of course, most of these people have chosen to return to escape from countries where they would be at greater risk from the virus. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

The legacy of Rudy Giuliani will be summed up by those hair dye streaks down his face as he cast doubt, conspiracy theories and claims of electoral fraud. "The gall on face" encapsulated his "fall from grace". Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

As this breathtaking denial reaches its pinnacle, I hope Mar a Lago is being refurbished with lots of heaters, because it appears that the emperor has no clothes. Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

There is a massive contradiction in the Australian PM's outrage at Chinese propaganda aimed at the atrocities committed by his troops in Afghanistan. One is a satirical editorial ... the other, alleged war crimes. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

New Zealand and Australian media should show actual images of the real abuses by the Chinese Communist government against many of its ethnic minorities and see how China reacts. Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay.

I note (Weekend Herald, November 28) that Transport Minister Michael Wood intends to introduce bilingual traffic signs in New Zealand in his first term. I take it that current signs in Māori will have English added for the same reasons? Rob Sintes, Kerikeri.