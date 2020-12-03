Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Five Eyes, road toll, housing, wage subsidy and Winston Peters

9 minutes to read

General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has raised concerns with China over a doctored image insulting Australia. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

Standing our ground

Exposing concerns over "Five Eyes" obligations (NZ Herald November 30) alerts the public to dangers of this secretive agency.
"At issue is not the condemnation of China, which has been widespread globally and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.