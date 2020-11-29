Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Tax, property prices, Donald Trump and Eden Park

8 minutes to read

Many 'mum and dad' investors have turned property into a lucrative little cottage industry. Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald

Tax tweaks to house Kiwis

The housing problem is also tax related. It is unhealthy and anti-social that buying up homes for rentals by mums and dads has become a hobby. New Zealanders own more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.