New Zealand

Letters: Child abuse, Auckland spread, housing, sick days and the super city

When will the neglect and abuse of New Zealand children be declared an emergency? Photo / Getty Images

Children first

So the Prime Minister is to declare a climate emergency. Surely it is also time for her to declare an emergency of child poverty, abuse and neglect?
After all, Jacinda Ardern said after

