Letters: Freedom camping, transit camps, ASB closure

Freedom Camping is a topic of hot debate. Photo / John Borren

Say no to 'dirty' tourism dollars

Heather du Plessis-Allan's criticism of Stuart Nash's proposed policy on freedom camping (November 22) are ill-founded. As an experienced campervanner in New Zealand and many other countries, I believe it is the responsibility of the Minister of Tourism to ensure that we keep our environment clean and green. Overseas freedom camping is practically non-existent and our tradition is under severe threat by young tourists who, given the opportunity, will frankly use our environment as a dumping ground for excrement and contaminated waste water without a twinge to their consciences. Ask the 50,000 New Zealand Motor Caravan Association members and they will confirm these contentions. Are we prepared to accept tourist dollars regardless of how dirty they may become?

Reg Dempster, Albany

Tourism policy

Kiwi international tourism policy — for the kids of the rich only. It seems a high-class rental policy indicates maturity. Nash is trying to emulate Ardern's housing policy. Houses for the rich kids, rentals for the poor. This too reeks of "class".

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Transit camps

After World War II, with the returning soldiers having recently married and any housing in extremely short supply, the government of the day set up "transit camps" throughout the country, often using the then surplus army huts and utilities.

Basic, and using shared kitchen and laundry facilities, they were regarded as a short gap measure before being allocated State Housing.

Sure beat sleeping in a car or unlined shed.

Some still remember how grateful they were.

Terry Leonard, Pukekohe

ASB closure

It is very disappointing and a breach of faith to its many long-term, loyal customers for ASB to close its Devonport Branch in March. Our freshly minted, new MP Simon Watt should use his reported, extensive banking experience to lobby for this not to occur.

Bruce Tubb, Belmont