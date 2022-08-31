Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP

The Putin solution to crime

The current spike in crime is all about putting food on the table and typically is a by-product of recessions, which is recognised throughout history.

The solution comes from, of all people, Vladimir Putin, introducing a flat tax of 13 per cent for all workers in 2021 by which tax evasion and crime were reduced dramatically. Tax revenue increased and the reasons were as plain as the nose on your face. Workers with more money in the hand for a day's work lessened their need for crime, motivated them to work longer and, as it turned out, lessened their desire for tax evasion, which was running riot in Russia at that time.

This flat tax for workers has caught on internationally and is now being trialled in several countries and needs to be seriously considered here in New Zealand. Jacinda Ardern has already recognised that with her cost-of-living payment, which is a step in the right direction, the golden rule being workers with more money in the hand lessens their need for crime and the two are inversely proportional.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Democracy denied

Well done Wayne Rayburn (NZ Herald, August 30). The discourse on democracy is overdue; one that recognises that Kiwis, most of us, feel deeply disenfranchised by a Government that does not consult and deems it knows best.

For the record, Māori people certainly were not treated well historically, redress is deserved, no argument. However co- governance as it's styled will not make a bit of difference to the ordinary person. All that it will do is put dollars and power into the hands of an intellectual elite, an elite without the checks and balances the rest of us must work with.

Central control, and bureaucracy in Wellington increasing in numbers exponentially, if that's what our future is about, is truly ironic as David Lange's Labour Party worked to pull all that apart.

John Laurenson, Devonport.

In the numbers

There is understandably great concern at the huge increase in carbon emissions and wild climate changes and the powers that be are proposing drastic measures to combat them. One area they continue to ignore is population growth. The more people, the more carbon emissions — so any savings in carbon emissions are cancelled out by our ever-growing population. Eventually, we'll have to accept that the population explosion is totally unsustainable and any attempts at reducing carbon emissions are a waste of time if we don't reduce population growth.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Pipe dreams

Nobody could disagree with Dr Peter Davis (NZ Herald, August 29) that water infrastructure in NZ has suffered perpetually from gross under-investment, a situation where the tasks overall were too costly for local bodies, and where central government should have also been involved from the beginning.

It is however not correct to say that existing assets are an underfunded liability. They are fully operative, worth many billions, and owned by ratepayers.

The suggestion of transferring them to central government is therefore nothing less than gross theft, and placing them under the control of yet more over-burdening Wellington bureaucracy is totally unacceptable.

Government finance for water infrastructure must however be an important part of the future. This could be accomplished by leaving local body contributions and management intact, with additional government funding then decided by a small independent board with experience in water infrastructure and finance. This group of say three persons, could tour NZ at regular intervals, and with additional knowledge then decide on an appropriate allocation of government funding to each local body.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Running debate

Steve Liddle's letter (NZ Herald, August 31) critiquing Peter Davis' letter, for some uninformed reason advocates the status quo (with more central government funding).

There are more than 60 local bodies responsible for providing sewerage, stormwater and drinking water services — how are they to equitably compete for government funding?

Most rivers are no longer healthy to swim in. There are regular toxic algae blooms around river discharge to the sea (and the water temperature is rising). I agree most of these local bodies are inadequately funded and struggle with the cost of infrastructure required to fix all the problems.

This is why Watercare is building/funding the interceptor tunnels to prevent sewerage spilling into the Waitematā Harbour — Auckland Council simply could not afford it.

But Liddle's letter at the end states "is not a broken model of care — but lack of central government responsibility for an inadequately funded model".

Oh, the irony. Isn't this precisely the argument for Three Waters?

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Punishing mockery

I hold no brief for the Destiny Church and its hierarchy, but I fail to see why one of its members has to justify to his employer, the Whānau Ora Community Clinic, his involvement (NZ Herald, August 30) as a patently non-genuine member of the judiciary at the absurd demonstration in Wellington recently.

I am unaware that he criticised his employer, yet he has been stood down and is being "investigated".

The term "freedom of expression" is meaningless if it applies only to people who support the establishment. Genuine freedom is always uncomfortable for someone — that's why it must be defended.

R Porteous, Balmoral.

Flash houses

In 1986, housing ownership was much greater than at present. But our houses were basic and comparatively cheaper compared with now.

Insulation was minimal and double-glazing was unheard of. Fittings, fixtures and furnishings were spartan compared to present standards. But! Weatherboard timber homes were robust and built to a standard tried and tested by time, and they are still respected by renovation specialists.

Heating was basic and clothing and such were suited for the conditions. Windows were opened regularly for ventilation and mildew and damp never perceived to be a problem.

Regulations and assumed societal expectations have changed enormously since 1986 so comparisons and blame are inconsequential.

A new, less glamorous, housing model has to be built.

Stuart Mackenzie, Ohura.

Signs of waste

The forest of hoardings that springs up around election times is not only an eyesore, but frustratingly wasteful.

Could those vying for the mayoralty or other public roles not, when they apply to join the contest, be required to co-rent strategically placed digital signboards instead?

Their ads show us their smiling faces but tell us little about any policy stances which might impel us to vote for them. Even the few slogans in use are misfires — the factually incorrect "Your only option" for starters.

At least, by taking the digital route over thickets of wood and printed board, we would sense they believed in sustainability.

Nicholas Sorensen, Titirangi.

Reading rights

As a primary teacher who loved teaching reading 50 years ago, I am confused by the current either/or focus on two differing methods.

We used every method we could lay our hands on and could find or make resources for.

I used Phonics (initial, medial and final alphabet sound clues); plus Look and Say (for those basic sight words such as come, I, was, saw, to, that cannot be sounded out; and don't let's go into words that end in ough).

To a lesser extent, we used context or pictures for words like aeroplane. It seems wrong to hang all hopes on just one method. There are also further factors impacting on reading achievements. The first is the digital age. Added to both parents working, children simply don't start school as ready to read as once. Another factor is group sizes.

A most outstanding, vital factor comes from the realisation that reading is fun.

I take my hat off to modern teachers and hope that the new resources being developed will truly support them in their work.

W M Fletcher. Ormiston.

Short & sweet

On freight

The droning of the generators of "parked" ships in the Gulf at night is noise pollution we should not have to endure. Lesley Baillie, Murrays Bay.

On payments

I am bemused at all the excitement about a relatively small number of ineligible people receiving the cost of living payment. There are fewer than 5000 cases, compared with some two million intended recipients. The payment scheme is 99.75 per cent efficient. Graeme Easte, Mt Albert.

On ice

The study on Greenland's melting ice sheet (NZH, Aug. 31) should have emphasised the ice is currently on land, and it is the effect of adding that land-based melting ice into the sea that is what its authors claim will raise sea levels by between 20 and 70cm. Barrie Graham, Remuera.

On rails

With talk now around the rail tunnel costing $5.5b from somewhere below $3b, does anybody believe the government can build the train track and tunnels from the CBD to the airport for $14.6b? R Hoy, Riverhead.

On thieves

A company director, guilty of stealing $1.4m, is getting name suppression and hoping for a community sentence while Luxon wants to lock up recidivist children guilty of stealing cigarettes. What next from National, workhouses? Peter Sheppard, Takapuna.

