Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Education, manufacturing, hygiene, Mary Holm, and Sanna Marin

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Is opening the door to education as simple as opening a book? Photo / Nick Reed, File

Is opening the door to education as simple as opening a book? Photo / Nick Reed, File

Letter of the week: Kevan Leadbeater, Totara Vale

I have been teaching reading and writing to New Zealand school children for 22 years. It is not rocket science. The successful formula is very simple -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.