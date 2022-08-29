The current crime wave is worrying people and costing businesses.

It's gone too far

At last someone is talking common sense on crime. It is obvious by the escalating youth crime rate, that the current deterrents are not working.

I like to think that elderly people can safely go to the supermarket or use an ATM machine. It is not enough just to offer dairy owners protection against ram-raids, the perpetrators need to know that their behaviour is wrong.

Luxon, Mitchell and Goldsmith are correct, the pendulum has swung too far. We need a leader who has the "guts" to stand up and say enough is enough. These three have not only done that, they have some well-proven ideas of how to achieve their aims.

S Hansen, Hastings.

Parents responsible

The increasing epidemic of serious ram-raids in Auckland being carried out in the early hours by very young teenagers requires more rigorous attention.

With an inability to charge these youngsters through the justice system, is it not time instead to confront the parents as entirely and legally responsible? Their inability to have control of their offspring, who should be at home and in bed, is surely the best way to directly address an out-of-control situation.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

It's not easy

When Chris Luxon returns the young offenders who are too young to be charged to their parents (who may have sent them out to do the job in the first place) knowing they couldn't be charged, what are his plans apart from trying to do electioneering in regard to this problem?

These young children are also probably not attending school, which is another factor. I wonder what his great plan for this is as you will not be able to force these children to learn. Unfortunately, if parents are fined then it will be a full circle as they will do more robberies to supplement lost income.

It is easy to propose all these solutions but as Labour is finding out not that easy to implement them.

Sue Gallahar, Māngere East.

Home detention

Those people who think home detention is an easy option might want to pause and consider just what it entails.

Namely being in one's home environment while other members of the household are free to come and go as they please.

Or would those critics prefer that the detainees were in prison getting an education on how to be a more successful criminal?

I know that ram-raids are the crime du jour and quick fix solutions may garner some politicians an easy headline but they will never work until the young offenders find out the hard way that what looked like fun on social media is a world away from crying for their mummy while sitting in a police cell.

John Capener, Kawerau.

Assault sentence

As reported in the New Zealand Herald last week, two men in their mid-20s who pleaded guilty to following, attacking and robbing a 95-year-old man, leaving him injured on the ground, were duly convicted.

Rather than receiving custodial sentences, which given the severity of the premeditated crime they should have received, both men were given home detention. Hardly a sentence befitting the crime I would have thought.

The really disturbing fact however, was that it was reported, that the men were heard congratulating each other on getting "Home D" and celebrating with their families.

It beggars belief!.

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

Follow the script

Having watched the ABs' game twice for obvious reasons one feels despite the loss that there were definite improvements within the team. We were good at lineouts, scrums and taking the ball up but did lack technique at the breakdown. The attack by our backs was strong but lacked innovation and variation. We just don't seem to have a plan to overcome strong defence. Without naming players, we do lack that extra ability in a couple of key areas. The Pumas proved that a team of good players who follow the script can beat a team that allegedly has more ability. There is no reason whatsoever why the ABs should not win the next test. Another loss means there has to be sacrificial lambs - namely head coach and captain.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Time to resign

Ian Foster admitted he didn't know what was wrong with the All Blacks. What a confession. Could I suggest he starts by looking at replays of all the All Blacks' losses and he will see the answers staring him in the face.

In all honesty Foster and Cane should do the honorable thing and fall on their swords and resign.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Soldiers in Ukraine

If New Zealand soldiers wish to fight in Ukraine in their own time let them.

They are adults, they know the risks. Many of them are military trained. If they die so be it.

For goodness sake stop treating grown Kiwis like children.

The nanny state has gone too far. People are entitled to their own opinions to vote any way they wish to make their own life decisions and face the consequences of their actions.

Social engineering and interference in people's lives by those who think they know best has to stop or society will pay a high price.

James Crispin, Ruakaka.

A great day out

I would like to thank Dave Ronson (letter to the Herald) for suggesting a Sunday ride on the Dockline Tramway in the Wynyard Quarter. It was excellent and a shame that it will close next year.

The 75 bus leaves from Glen Innes Railway station (plenty of parking on a Sunday) and its final stop is right in the Wynyard Quarter.

The TMK bus leaves from Customs St and does a scenic ride around Mission Bay and St Heliers, finishing back at Glen Innes Railway station.

A great day out.

Rosemary Balme, Howick.

Better ways

Peter Davis' letter (Herald, August 29) fails to highlight the proposed highly expensive co-governance management structure that will certainly result in higher water charges to the ratepayers. Not all local bodies have let their water infrastructure deteriorate either.

The proposed takeover of these extremely valuable assets for a pittance in return is, as Bruce Cotterel suggests, theft by any other name.

There are surely better and fairer ways for central government to approach this perceived problem.

A J Petersen, Kawerau.

Kiwibank buy

Given this Labour Government will put Kiwis into debt to the tune of $2.1 billion to buy Kiwibank, one may well ask 'Why?". Kiwibank returned $17 million in dividends last year, giving a return of 0.83 per cent on the $2.1b. This doesn't even cover the cost of interest on the money to be borrowed. No wonder ACC, the Super Fund and NZ Post wanted out.

Labour has justified the purchase by saying New Zealand needs a Kiwi-owned bank. Given that Kiwibank has only a 5 per cent market share, the reality is that 95 per cent of Kiwis are not concerned whether they bank "Kiwi" or otherwise.

Brian McLachlan, Onerahi.

Short & sweet

On wheel locks

In order to help themselves and businesses, perhaps car drivers who have no secure means of garaging their cars overnight could think about buying sturdy steering wheel locks. Inconvenience to all parties would then be reduced and much cheaper in the long run. A Parsons, Pakuranga.

On transport

A proposed pedestrian crossing in Broadway Newmarket has had 41 orange traffic cones, 23 pedestrian barriers and no workers on site. It's been this way for three weeks. And AT seriously think that it can deliver light rail in under two or three decades?. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

On rugby

If the All Blacks had a results-driven contract you would guarantee that they would play like Richie McCaw and Buck Shelford every minute of every game. Furthermore the coach should be on the same motivated contract. Dave Miller, Tauranga.

On Kiwibank

Let's hope that Kiwibank not only now does the government departments' banking, but a further million people follow suit. The greed of these Australian banks with our billions in profits is absurd. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On transparency

Yet another fail for the self proclaimed most open, honest and transparent Government ever with Health New Zealand holding all its meetings, confidentially without the public or the press able to attend. Is this what we expect from an open and transparent government - certainly not. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On justice

Surely after such a heinous assault where a potential five-year jail term for two young thugs was heavily discounted, the reverse should apply whereby five years is the basic starting point and it ramps up steeply from there, not down. Paul Beck, West Harbour.

The Premium Debate

Phil Gifford: Five talking points from the All Blacks' historic defeat to the Pumas

It's like a failing business. The guys up at the top aren't making any sense, which makes the guys below them incapable of organising themselves and hitting targets. James T

How many of the current players step up a level when they play for the ABs now? 2-3?

Previously we'd see the best from most but something now isn't clicking in this team. Kevin O

First loss to Argentina in NZ, first time in history ABs have lost three in a row at home, first series loss to Ireland at home. Not to mention six losses in the last eight games. They are trashing OUR legacy, mate. Ian U

Hang in there Foster, it will come right. The problem is on the field and is where it needs to be fixed. Just look at the player performance on Saturday it was shocking even Hansen couldn't turn that lot around. Chrissie C

Is it really pride, Phil? The mask of shame seems to appear on not just the players faces. I feel like wearing it too. David D

Rugby has lost so much ground in New Zealand. Playing numbers are down hugely except in the women's game, apart from the All Blacks, games struggle to attract crowds, the Silver Lake deal was a debacle, the inquiry into the women's game was revealing and not in a positive way etc, etc. NZRU risk losing what remains of New Zealanders' interest in the game by persisting with Foster. Kathy B

Sad to see it, but time looks to be marching on for several veteran ABs who have had little impact all season - Cane, Smith and Taylor. Alfred T

NZRU should swallow their pride for the greater good and admit they got it wrong , give Scott R a go now before its too late, haven't we seen enough ? Jason K