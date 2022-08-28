Letters: Nothing in 3 Waters for Govt, Dignified death, Justice message

3 Waters signage on a property at Otaika, State Highway 1. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Nothing in 3 Waters for Govt

Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, August 27) depicts the Government's Three Waters legislative programme as an unwarranted asset grab. Unmentioned is the recent inquiry into drinking, waste and stormwater infrastructure that informed this legislative programme which uncovered a litany of shortcomings and predicted that local bodies would need to spend over $120 billion in investment in the coming years.

In other words, not only is some kind of external intervention warranted by widespread local shortcomings and failures, but much of the existing infrastructure is less an asset to be "grabbed" and more an unfunded liability to be borne.

The 2002 Local Government Act required accrual accounting and depreciation, and yet the inquiry found that only about half of depreciation was spent on infrastructure, that most local bodies would be unable to raise the necessary capital for the necessary investment, and that household costs would need to increase between two and 10 times to meet such investment.

Despite what Cotterill says, there is nothing in it for the Government; there are no assets to be confiscated. There is just the political odium of grasping the nettle that previous central governments have passed up of attempting to rectify decades of local democracy's failure to invest in essential infrastructure.

Peter Davis, Kingsland.

Dignified death

Thanks to Tom Dillane for sharing the story of Avril Barker, a dual UK/NZ citizen who wants to return to our country to die with dignity (Weekend Herald, August 27).

What a terrible choice to have to make: peaceful assisted death leaving loved ones behind or to stay and die suffering. Kiwis and NZ permanent residents are more fortunate: we would have the option to die with dignity in our own country, and probably even in our own home.

Ministry of Health data show that the safeguards are working as intended and that ineligible candidates are being screened out. Our palliative care services do not remove the need for assisted dying.

It is not a question of "either" palliative care "or" assisted dying. Access to both choices is clearly essential, as 80 per cent of assisted dying applicants are already receiving palliative care at the time of applying. Avril's own palliative care support clearly isn't enough, nor was it for her mum. It is for most of us but human beings don't come in the one-size-fits-all model. Finally after some 40 years of campaigning for law reform here, our parliament saw the need for compassion.

Ann David, Waikanae.

Youths running wild

Apparently the average age of ram raiders is 15, which is an indictment on our society. There have been moves to make parents more accountable for their children's crimes but this does not seem popular and overseas studies confirm this attitude. There are huge efforts by social bureaus to support parents but if crime statistics are right we are losing the battle.

When their talking and efforts fail there has to be alternatives otherwise we end up as we are today with too many juveniles running wild. Good behaviour has to be instilled at a young age — and not by the courts.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Justice exasperation

At the age of 86, I am not easily exasperated, but the report (Herald on Sunday, August 28) about the two thugs who got a few months' home detention for a premedidated attack on a 95-year-old man, has made me so.

It was reported that the learned judge in handing down the sentences said, "I hope you both know that this is not a good thing to do to your fellow citizens". Most would agree with the judge up to this point, it was not a good thing to do.

From prison sentences ranging up to five years, the judge handed out more discounts than I get at the supermarket, resulting in the home detentions. One of the defendant' lawyers admitted, "We can't argue about the vulnerability of the victim, it doesn't get much worse than this". After the sentencing, it was reported that the two thugs and their families were seen celebrating, with handshakes and hugs being exchanged. How much worse does it have to be?

Rob Elliott, Kohimarama.

Justice message

Borstals in NZ were closed in 1981. Maybe it's time to bring them back? Youth offenders are getting away with blue murder in this country with little or no significant consequences — smash and grabs at jewellery stores and bashing defenceless dairy owners for cigarettes.

Then, if they are arrested the courts say "poor little Johnny has had an unfortunate upbringing so it's not his fault". Example of leniency — Christian Henson punched a 95-year-old in the face and stole $1000 from him. Jail for five years might be a fair and reasonable punishment and deterrent to others — but the judge lets Henson off with 13 months' home detention. What sort of message is that sending out to other scumbags thinking of bashing and robbing someone?

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Save the All Blacks

What more proof do you need to get rid of Ian Foster? No ideas, bad decisions, total lack of leadership ... He should just go and allow the right person to take over for the sake of all lovers and supporters of the All Blacks.

All those who selected Foster should also go and allow rugby in New Zealand to return to be the best in the world. We have the players, and the coach ready. Get Razor in at once and save the All Blacks before it's too late.

Ken Shelvey, Whitianga.

Kiwi defence coach David Kidwell of the Pumas celebrates with Juan Cruz Mallia of the Pumas after winning against the All Blacks on enemy soil. Photo / Getty Images

Divine right to win

The English Premier Football League season began a couple of weeks back. The last matches are at the end of May next year. Manchester United, one of the "big guns", a team traditionally favoured to do well, got off to a less than stunning start with losses in its first two matches.

There was a massive uproar from fans, in the "world-is-going-to-end" mode with the team right at the bottom of the 20-team table. After two more matches the team now lies right up in seventh place. The parallel here of course is the reaction to the All Blacks not winning.

Anyone who is in the "we-have-the-divine-right-to-win-all-the-time" camp is on a fool's mission. It's a pity the energy and ardency wasted when the rugby team loses couldn't be channelled into something constructive.

Peter Nicholson, Ruatangata.

Prepare for droughts

I think we can safely say climate change is here and will only get worse. People worldwide are too selfish to change their habits — the best-selling vehicle in New Zealand was the gas guzzling SUV in June even though petrol was $3.30/l.

Major weather events continue worldwide and locally the rainfall has been so damaging. Nobody can say New Zealand lacks abundant rainfall but as sure as night follows day we will be soon experiencing disastrous droughts.

As a country dependant on agriculture we should be looking at water storage, whether it be more dams, major farm irrigation systems or even humble storage tanks for domestic properties. It's no good waiting with head in the sand for the inevitable.

Vince West, Milford.

Poor driving

I've witnessed how poor NZ driving has become — two cars doing a three-point turn of the left hand side of the road blocking traffic on a busy blind corner on Hillsborough Rd, Mt Roskill during road works. Three-point turns were always part of the road test when I got my licence back in 1970. Why are we so bad at basic driving manoeuvres when common sense would clearly show we should be aware of other road users?

Peter Cowley, Mt Roskill.

Kingmaker Peters

Recent opinion polls confirm a mood swing is evolving in the minds of mainstream voters, disturbed by the country's current progression, policies of division, and fearful of talk of co-governance. The outcome of a 2023 election may well be decided by a resurgent Winston Peters and NZ First and he may once more "hold all the cards", such is the nature of our electoral system. Only Peters can voice the concerns of many without fear of recrimination.

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Trolley dash thieves

I have also observed someone walking away with a trolley load of groceries, from the Countdown near the Auckland Airport. The woman was challenged about non-payment by a staff member, but she just ignored her and walked off to her car with the trolley load. If this is happening more frequently then the supermarkets need to act fast. Or we might all have a go.

T. Thomas, Greenlane.

