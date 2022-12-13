Letters: Fairer society, employment, bureaucracy, berries, beaches, and microplastic

'We need a better, fairer society, and we should support any party which is willing to address this issue with urgency.' Photo / Paul Estcourt, File

Repair better

How refreshing to see John Addis (NZ Herald, December 12) draw our attention to the astonishing level of ignorance and ingratitude demonstrated by the anti-vax leaders and their followers. Not only that, but their mindless protests are wasting the time and attention of our media, our justice system and, worst of all, our stressed medical system. What’s driving these people, apart from ignorance? Maybe it’s misplaced rage about something else. Max Harris (NZ Herald, December 11) describes ways to mend our social divide, which is urgently in need of attention. It’s time to repair our social services. We have inadequate welfare, and health systems, and our justice system is in an almost Dickensian state. Better funding of public education is also needed, so all of our schools are “good schools”. We need a better, fairer society, and we should support any party which is willing to address this issue with urgency.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Apply within

Attracting skilled workers to move here while retaining our own is challenging when wages fail to compete internationally. Offering competitive salaries will only add to our inflationary woes. It’s not our income that is salient to us, but what’s left after bills are paid that makes us feel wealthy. You can live like a king on $30k pa in Cambodia. The heart of New Zealand’s problems is housing affordability— a direct result of our obsession with treating homes as investments. Employers serious about attracting staff should build apartments close to workplaces.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

Bloated bureaucracy

We all know that New Zealand is short of nurses, doctors, bus drivers, staff for the hospitality industry, farm workers, and almost every other sector. Google shows that Labour has increased our public servants by 28 per cent in the past four years (to 2021) or 14,000 persons, excluding some Government departments who do not have to report, so, in fact, they have employed more. This along with an inept immigration policy has left businesses screaming out for staff. How long will it take Labour Government Ministers to recognise we have a serious labour shortage problem? The Government should release some staff from the “bloated public service sector” and rapidly and urgently give visas to overseas persons who can fill the gaps in our labour shortage areas. Our Prime Minister is the chief executive officer of New Zealand and it is her elected responsibility, to immediately sort this basic need out, so our country can run efficiently.

Tom Reynolds, St Heliers.

Berried in plastic

Why are strawberries and other berries only sold in plastic boxes in the shops? We are told that only 5 per cent of plastics are recycled. Why can’t they be sold in cardboard boxes like some tomatoes are? We really need to do much more to reduce single-use plastics which are choking our oceans and literally falling from the sky as microplastics that we breathe in.

R Howell, Onehunga.

Berries are routinely sold in plastic containers. Photo / 123RF

Surfs us right

Surely the fact that swimming at nearly all Auckland beaches is now regularly a health risk after rain proves that neither the former county/city councils nor the vaunted Super City council have managed to fulfill a vital social contract with their citizens? Hopefully, public monies from rates, taxes, and permit fees demanded from a burgeoning population will, in the future, be adequately apportioned to vital water/health infrastructure planning, construction, and maintenance as priorities everywhere in New Zealand. If people are sick, other amenities don’t matter much.

Juliet Leigh, Pt Chevalier.

Going green

It was disturbing to read (NZ Herald, December 12) about the high levels of plastics in the air. This Government has shown no interest in sorting out this problem. Eugenie Sage banned plastic supermarket bags and has not been heard of since, except to push a controversial piece of entrenching legislation. I think those who voted “Green” deserve a better deal from a party with that name. They seem more interested in social engineering than caring for our environment. Co-leader James Shaw is more interested in other countries’ emissions. At next year’s elections, they will, as always, campaign solely on the environment. How many people will actually believe them this time, when we look at problems such as our plastic waste? People in NZ who care about the environment have no true representation in Parliament.

J. Hansen, Hastings.

Housing cram

In the public notices (NZ Herald, December 12 ), following a complaint received over the holiday timeframe adopted for cross submissions over Plan Change 78, Auckland Council has conceded this and extended the timeframe for submissions by a week until January 20. In which case surely, the council should also concede there is actually no need for Plan Change 78 at all given its earlier advice that enough housing supply had already been enabled under the Unitary Plan for the next 30 years. The Plan Change should actually be withdrawn, not just the timeframe for cross submissions extended. There is no need for the Plan Change or for its fast track under urgency and therefore no justification for the removal of the people’s normal right of appeal to the Environment Court under a Plan Change. This Plan Change and its process has to constitute an abuse of power by the government and local authority.

Victoria Lowe, Shamrock Park.

Pier pressure

Moving Ports of Auckland (NZ Herald, November 29) could be likened to shifting Eden Park, or Auckland Airport for that matter, to Warkworth and all the needless traffic chaos that would ensue. The vast amount of ratepayer money involved in shifting the port would be better spent building a state-of-the art northern port based on likely container turnover. We would have the benefit of the two, reducing somewhat the pressure on Ports of Auckland, thus becoming a more efficient profit-earner for ratepayers and creating a more efficient network along the entire North Island’s east coast, not just from Auckland down. You can bet your bottom dollar property developers are itching to make profits for the few from packing as much high-rise high-density apartment housing as possible into the vacated port land. If it should go ahead, those who know about the statistics of moving containers around New Zealand - and whom Wayne Brown has clearly not consulted with - would tell him shifting ports of Auckland to NorthPort would be an absolute and utter disaster.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Throwing shade

Ian McGregor’s “Short and sweet” (NZ Herald, December 10) was anything but sweet, but about an unforgettable bitter taste of bad behaviour by the 2018 Australian national cricket team. The only reason it is lingering is because the two players mixed up in the scandal of ball-tampering are still playing cricket today on the world stage, one even chosen to lead the team. All this arrogant determination to carry on, after such a declaration of cheating and lying to win at all cost, shows indecency and dismissal of sporting etiquette. What is not reported though, is how cheating to win affected opposing teams and individual players. With full knowledge, the Australians took away a chance for other teams to shine, to have their moment in the sun. They took away the right of an individual player to show their brilliance, to have a chance on the world stage and gain financially. But, worst of all, was their ability to show such elation and ecstasy when taking a wicket. It was self-belief at its worst, one that will leave a sour taste in those who watched in good faith, and those who never got the chance to shine.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Short and sweet

On nurses

Amazing how a thrashing at a by-election can result in the granting of permanent residency for nurses, doctors and midwives after the PM and Minister of immigration both said that this change was not necessary for so long. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On childcare

Early childhood centres are pivotal in improving outcomes for children; namely not ending up in Youth Court. If mayor Wayne Brown seeks to close these vital centres as suggested, his priorities are grossly out of whack and need a reset. John Ford, Taradale.

On microplastic

“Toxic Air: Auckland’s microplastics threat” (NZ Herald, December 12), is just another example of how when we damage the planet, we are really damaging ourselves. Allison Kelly. Mt Eden.

The Auckland toxic air study adds fuel to the argument that the world should be more focused on reducing pollution. A by-product would be a positive effect of climate change. Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.

On roads

There is much said about potholes north of Auckland. I suspect they cannot fix them because they ran out of cones. D. Hoekstra, Henderson.

On sport

Bruce Tubb (NZH, Dec. 12) summed up exactly why 207 countries play and watch football with passion while maybe five actually care enough to fund a national rugby union team. J McCormick, Gisborne.

On economy

Jacinda Ardern now says that Labour will be focussing on the economy. People need to remember not to confuse “focussing on” with improving. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

The Premium Debate

‘Death-knell’ for RNZ/TVNZ merger

It is somewhat heartening to witness the unravelling of this incompetent Government. Jacinda Ardern has signalled the ideological, divisive and expensive projects will be shelved going into election year to focus on the economy - who is she kidding? Mike I.

Thirty per cent of people polled. Harm B.

What a coincidence. Labour loses another bye-election and polls show it is still bleeding support, and we now hear the RNZ/TVNZ merger could be scrapped. Couple this with the announcement yesterday of medical specialists, nurses and midwives being granted immediate residency. One would think Labour is using people as political pawns to suit its agenda. Mark Y.

Our PM explains “Going into 2023 we do need to make sure we are totally focused, we prioritise, and that we will be making sure that where we need to pare back we will.” This needed to happen during 2020 and this sudden “wake up” has come too late for most NZers and appears simply as a “reactionary platitude” in the wake of falling polls. We need a change of government, not an exercise in backpedal. No more new initiatives, Labour. Five Waters and potential costly mergers should be canned. Let’s focus to fix the crime, education, health, cost of living and worker shortage issues...now that would be a good legacy to leave. Keith T.

This Government again proves it is incompetent and has no clue. The money wasted on its pet projects that will only be reversed next year shows that the Governor General needs to step in and call an early election. Jason G.

They will only make cosmetic changes next year. Maybe some big write-offs of student loans, fines or tax but that could backfire with those voters that pay their taxes on time. Jim S.



