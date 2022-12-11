Letters: Fact-check before you believe, Pandemic planning, On polling

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall arriving for the post-Cabinet press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fact-check before you believe

Whatever the outcome for Baby W after the High Court’s decision to allow life-saving surgery to be performed, we can be thankful this baby’s right to a chance at a better life was ruled more vital than a near-certain death via conspiracy theory and misinformation.

Hopefully, this decision will be the yardstick for any future attempts by ill-informed parents who listen to or believe what garbage they read on social media (or are told by the likes of Sue Grey and Liz Gunn, hardly world authorities on any medical issues) about how to deal with such critical life-threatening illnesses. The most discomforting thing is that so many people don’t fact-check any misinformation against peer-reviewed scientific evidence. Most conspiracy theories are the stuff of fantasy started by mischievous agents to see how far they can travel and how many people can be made to believe they are real.

It used to be said that fire was the greatest servant of mankind but the cruellest master. That role seems to have now been taken over by social media. As double-checking the fire’s embers are out before you go to bed, double-checking what you read should be mandatory. The creed “question everything” has served me well. I suggest it is more relevant now than ever.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Heart surgery thanks

When I was a child living in the north of England in the 1930s, polio, diphtheria, tuberculosis and other nasties were common and I was a patient in a fever hospital. Due to vaccination and medical science, fever hospitals and such conditions are almost unheard of today.

Therefore, to see and read the treatment of hospital staff, gross ignorance and apparent ingratitude of parents and supporters of the baby needing surgery, freely offered, is sickening. Both my wife and I had open heart surgery at Auckland City and Green Lane Hospitals. My wife’s life expectancy of 15 years was chillingly accurate. However, this was a very precious time mostly with a good quality of life. It is now nearly 20 years since my surgery and needless to say I’m very thankful for the care we received and for medical science.

John Addis, Green Bay.

Three Waters support

Congratulations to the Government and Nanaia Mahuta on showing strong, decisive leadership in respect of the passage of the clean, safe, water legislation. Sadly, many councils have been derelict in their duty in relation to water quality, to the point of criminal negligence. This has resulted in deaths and illness. Five deaths as a consequence of water contamination in Havelock North, an example, and thousands of people suffering from waterborne illnesses across the country. With this legislation we can look forward to improved water quality, safer sewerage containment and disposal, and cleaner waterways.

Alistair Anderson, Whakatane.

Water reform benefits

In his letter (Weekend Herald, December 10) John Hunt quotes the University of Otago’s claim that the Three Waters is justified as “the current water system for drinking, storm and waste is not sufficient to protect public health: each year more than 30,000 get sick from drinking water”.

The Ministry of Health’s widely quoted Preliminary Report on the Estimation of Waterborne Disease in New Zealand (2006) makes these three points: Most of the 17,000 mentioned in the report did not get gastroenteritis from drinking water; most people with gastroenteritis who did get it from water-borne pathogens were not drinking council-supplied water sources, and most people recover from gastroenteritis without medical intervention.

The Ministry’s annual report on drinking water quality 2020-2021 found less than 2.5 per cent of New Zealanders were not receiving compliant water services from their water providers. I would expect the new water regulator Taumata Arowai to reduce this even further, without the Three Waters sledgehammer.

Hunt says that four proposed entities would deliver high-level performance at a lower cost, but KMPG’s research points out that only one in four restructured organisations provides the cost benefits promised. Therefore, there is a three in four chance that this restructuring will cost us more. Would you take that gamble?

Brian McLachlan, Whangārei.

Fix the root cause

Emma Priest (NZ Herald, December 9), blows a breath of fresh air into the “harsher penalties combat rising crime” debate, explaining how politicising the problem only leads us further away from the chance of a solution.

A youthful ram-raider is likely the result of poverty and disadvantage, and when caught can also be an opportunity to begin a long-term solution to the problem. A youth guided away from crime is one we don’t have to pay to incarcerate later. “Tough on crime” is a short-term, simplistic and vengeful attack on the symptom; a self-serving search for votes that we see before every election.

Solutions lie in assessing the root cause with calm and empathy as Priest advises. We as a society have caused this. It’s up to us to solve it.

Gary Ferguson, Epsom.

Clean up at Gun City in Christchurch after it was ram raided last week. Photo / George Heard

Pandemic planning

It is only right that there will be a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the response to the Covid-19 pandemic so actions can be improved where possible when another occurs. It would also be helpful to have a broad look at how other countries handled the pandemic.

New Zealand first pursued an elimination strategy and was successful at one stage with 102 Covid-free days. That strategy and others, although not always perfect, bought time keeping deaths down until vaccines were produced and became available. Our economy because of these strategies has recovered much quicker than originally envisaged.

It should be remembered it was 100 years since a similar pandemic swept the world, bringing the need to make decisions based on little knowledge of what would be the outcome.

We know that vaccines are our best defence in such situations so perhaps the best strategy would be to enhance our scientific research and ability to develop serums locally.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Unrealistic expectations

How refreshing it was to read Fran O’Sullivan’s article, in which she gives much praise to our Prime Minister. (NZ Herald, December 9). At a time when the knives are coming out, and the tall poppy syndrome is in full flight, we feel that our Prime Minister deserves fairer press.

We are all well aware that the country has significant social problems, including dysfunctional families, youth crime, gang crime, inflation, housing issues, a run-down health system, Covid aftermath etc. But to expect this, or any government, to wave a magic wand to solve all of these difficult issues, is unrealistic.

Many other nations are facing similar issues. This Government very successfully steered us through the Covid crisis by helping businesses to stay afloat and workers to continue to be paid. Also, as highlighted by O’Sullivan, “When it comes to opening doors to NZ Business, Jacinda Ardern deserves considerable praise”.

John and Barbara Maltby, Pt Wells.

No silver bullet

Those looking for a silver bullet with a change of government need to be careful. A look at IMF data shows our inflation rate is lower than many countries, including Australia, Canada, the UK, most European countries, USA, India, and Russia to name a few. If their experts do not appear to have found a solution do people really think National/Act have the answers?

Criticism of Labour in some areas is deserved but to blame them for not being able to solve a worldwide problem is undeserved.

The National Party is still the same group that was acting like a rabble just over a year ago and the appointment of a more palatable leader and rearrangement of portfolios is no guarantee of any success.

Garry Bond, Hastings.

Some sense required

This Government appears oblivious to the emerging economic concerns in our midst. First, the retirement scheme with a paltry savings pool is unsustainable without change, yet the Government and former administrations have sidestepped an issue too unpalatable to transform.

Rampant truancy and resultant educational underachievement entrench so many in impoverishment and dependency. State healthcare faces ever-increasing demands for services, compounded by the looming epidemic of obesity with all its physical ramifications.

Urgent attention must be devoted to these matters of magnitude, problems which can be resolved with diligence and common sense.

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Short & sweet

On Mahuta

Nanaia Mahuta is the Christmas gift that keeps on giving — to National.

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

On World Cup

Men’s rugby is dull, slow and predictable compared to World Cup football which is all non-stop action.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

On Harry and Meghan

Once a royalist, I thank Harry and Meghan for firmly putting that to bed. No more of my life wasted on such codswallop.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On Wayne Brown

As well as selling three golf courses, the mayor should consider raising the berth fees for Westhaven Marina. I cannot recall any complaints by those with yachts, therefore the fees must be too cheap.

Tom Speed, Herne Bay.

On polling

Andrew Kirton, (Herald on Sunday, December 11) consoles himself with the fact that recent polls showing a widening gap between Labour (33 per cent) and National (38 per cent) “could have been even wider”. This looks like a clear case of whistling to keep up the spirits.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

On cricket

What other country would allow two convicted cheats the chance to captain a team again? No wonder Australia is probably the most successful but unliked and disrespected team in sport.

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.