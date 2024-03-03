Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Failure to fix infrastructure extends to Premier House; too few care about poverty; the silent majority and the Treaty

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
The response Faʻanānā Efeso Collins got after talking about poverty was revealing, writes one reader. Photo / Greg Bowker

The response Faʻanānā Efeso Collins got after talking about poverty was revealing, writes one reader. Photo / Greg Bowker

Housing hangover

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon considers Premier House not suitable to live in.

He was drawing $1000 per week in accommodation allowance until publicity made him see reason and pay the money

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand