Home / New Zealand

Letters: The real child poverty picture; burning questions on unpicking smokefree law

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
"The coalition Government’s abolition of the medically sound anti-smoking legislation is nothing short of short-sighted expediency." Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Letter of the week

Missing the big picture

It’s ominous times for those of us who lived through the destructive governances of Robert Muldoon, David Lange and Jim Bolger, smoothed along by John Key’s.

So

