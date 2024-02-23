Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

A real solution to child poverty - Steven Joyce

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
Ending child poverty doesn’t happen just because you declare it a goal. Photo / 123RF

Ending child poverty doesn’t happen just because you declare it a goal. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

So it indeed turns out that ending child poverty doesn’t happen just because you declare it a goal.

Jacinda Ardern made that very objective the centrepiece of the Labour Party’s election campaign launch back

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business