Peace on Earth

Not to diminish or to be critical of Qatar or the Football World Cup but the excitement, unity, and reported (unconfirmed) spending by Qatar on infrastructure for the competition of US$229 billion all sharply contrast with Putin’s murdering and wanton destruction of Ukraine. Meanwhile, New Zealand has its own out-of-control violent crime wave. Is this really the 21st century with all its advancements and enhanced living standards? When will mankind learn and act civilly towards each other? Violence of any kind, real or “virtual” should be abhorred and unacceptable to all. Wishful thinking, but it’s Christmas. Rod McIntyre, St Heliers.

Prison time

The so-called “maximum sentence” for an offence appears to have no meaning or purpose. If the law provides for a maximum sentence then perhaps that’s where sentencing should begin. From that point, the judge deducts the alleviating circumstances i.e. background, education - or lack of it - remorse, victim impact, aggravating factors, prior convictions, etc. Then society will have a fair and equable method of punishment rather than the nebulous situation we have today where a cafe owner gets two months in jail for upsetting the local council and a man who stabbed a woman in the back, nearly causing her death, before committing two burglaries, gets nine months home detention. There is no deterrent factor and without that aspect, crime will continue to flourish unabated. As Superintendent Bird recently stated, “These people are out of control.” The time has come to forget all the hand-wringing and mea culpa and remove them from society and so let hard-working decent citizens live without fear. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Tough nuts

Greg Cave (NZ Herald, December 19) questions whether getting tough on crime has the desired results. We don’t have to resort to cutting hands off or corporal punishment, but he only needs to look at countries such as Singapore and possibly Japan that have tough penalties for crime and a very law-abiding and safe society. Suggesting that dairies cut back on their income through cigarette sales is not helpful and, once again, penalises the innocent. Fred Jones, Te Atatū Peninsula.

Show of force

I agree with Dairy and Business Owners’ Group chairperson Sunny Kaushal who wants to see tougher penalties on people who take part in retail crime. I have some old-school advice for the Hamilton police investigating the gratuitous violence meted out to the dairy worker who lost two fingers trying to defend himself against a machete-wielding robber. CCTV footage shows four young males involved. To prepare them for their first court appearance, shave their heads. Force them to wear orange boiler suits. Bring them into the courtroom shackled to each other regardless of their age. No name suppression for them. Handcuffed so they are unable to salute their supporters in the gallery. When the Christchurch mosque shooter was made to face his victims’ families in court, the son of a man who was killed that day faced the terrorist with these words: ”Not such a big man without your weapons.” All strength to our police. Francesca Lowe, Morrinsville.

Govern or manage?

Is it possible that there is confusion between the word “governance” and the word “management”? All co-governance does is ensure there are certain voices at the table where decisions are taken. Those decisions are made elsewhere by management. And in confusion, is it possible that people reach for alarm bells where there are none to be rung? New Zealand has had successful co-governance for over 30 years in many of its institutions, thanks to the wake-up over honouring the Treaty of Waitangi, although I agree with both Jim Bolger and Sir Doug Graham (December 14) that the word is not helpful. Nowadays it simply ensures that Māori and Pākehā will both be represented at the table where decisions are taken and discussed, which is surely a good thing, especially at local governance level where the local iwi voice will be heard. All New Zealanders might well just relax and say, “About time.” Christine Keller Smith, Northcote Pt.

Generation angst

The exclusive Herald poll reported how our young 18- 24-year-olds outshine those over 65 with their optimism and positiveness relating to situations that draw us together, even after hard restrictions in place for part of their lives (NZ Herald, December 16). Sadly, it notes over 65s showing negative attitudes toward our enjoyment, enthusiasm and combined spirit through the environment, music and sexual orientation of who we are. Now that surprises me. Many of these over 65s when of that age were setting up this future stage of awareness by tackling various organisations trying their best to persuade parents of the evil threatening us. Particularly at risk were Elvis’ pelvis, milk-bar cowboys, lipstick, eyeshadow, short skirts and DAs, all defining who we were. Some over 65s would have also been involved in further challenges to the establishment, protesting against wars we shouldn’t be involved in, environmental threats, and supporting homosexuality reforms, all part of human rights acceptances showing up in today’s poll. So what happened? Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Thoughtful giving

I heartily agree with Mary Hearn (NZ Herald, December 15) that we should think about giving in a different way at Christmas. This year, I have given food to the Salvation Army and things needed by abused women and children via Women’s Refuge. There is a list of items needed at the collection point in Bunnings. A much better way to spend my money. Pat Dennerly, Pinehill.

Extra time

Regarding the footballing points made in your editorial (NZ Herald, December 19). The results of industrial-scale scouting and youth development applied equally to at least the last two World Cups. The big difference in quality is due to timing. For all of the top footballers who ply their trade in Europe, previous World Cups have been tagged on to the end of a gruelling 60+ match season. Many players are simply exhausted. Having settled into their season since August, these players have approached their peak physical condition in this November-December World Cup. This has allowed coaches to implement more aggressive tactics, such as pressing higher up the field and pacier attacking. Unfortunately, we are unlikely to ever see another mid-season World Cup due to the havoc it plays with the European league season. There is justifiable pushback from the powerful European clubs, who ultimately pay the players wages. Peter Jansen, Henderson.

Greenlit

All over New Zealand, there are traffic lights burning on green until a pedestrian pushes a button to change the light to red, allowing the pedestrian to safely cross the road. These lights are never changed by traffic because there is no cross traffic. They are simply pedestrian crossings. Near my home, there are three such crossings, four lights at each crossing, 12 lights burning 24/7. Auckland must have thousands. How many are in all of New Zealand? The road code says that if a traffic light is not working, give-way rules apply. If the green pedestrian crossing traffic light was off, traffic would proceed the same as if the light was green. No vehicle would have to give way because there is no vehicle traffic to give way to. Green lights at existing pedestrian crossings could be modified to go through the green-yellow-red cycle only when activated by a pedestrian. Millions of kilowatt hours could be saved. I individually would not want to have to pay the bill for the “green light” hours, but we taxpayers collectively do. Perhaps the savings could be applied to something more useful. Vernon Pribble, Northcross.

Cakes cut

D. Cook’s letter (NZ Herald, December 20), regarding the disappearance of the Ernest Adams bakery line, would have struck a chord with many people. Earlier this year the products became increasingly hard to find on the shelves, and finally, in June, Goodman Fielder, who owns the Ernest Adams brand, confirmed the line was deleted. That information was very much under the radar and, like D. Cook, many people are only finding out now. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Calm the farm

Time to break out the smiles. Christmas is here. Newspapers now with good news; of sandcastles, surf, bush tramps, campsites and icecreams. Relax — take a big breath to the count of four and a slow breath out to the count of six. Peace be with you and joy to the world. Craig Fraser, Mission Bay.

Short and sweet

On raids

It is tragic witnessing such mindless violence from people of such a young age. Budding gang members, I fear. Well done, parents. V. Hall, Whangaparāoa.

How many retail workers’ lives (and fingers) is the Government willing to sacrifice in its quest to reduce the prison population? George Williams, Whangamatā.

When will we learn that basic respect for other people and their property costs nothing? We tend to blame poor parenting on lack of money, but basic morals provide the richest rewards. Pauline Paget, Campbells Bay.

On football

In view of his unique achievements, do you think that Argentina should appoint Messi the King of the Falkland Islands? Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

As a child, Messi suffered from stunted growth syndrome, but said, “You can overcome anything, if and only if you love something enough.“ Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

On holiday

In the spirit of the season here’s a suggestion for the so-called pundits. Put aside politics for a while and give the rest of us a break. You know who you are. Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

On health

Thank you, Rob Campbell (NZH, Dec 15), for the succinct explanation of our new health system, Te Whatu Ora, Health NZ. I sigh with relief that, at last, we will have a health system that is fair, equitable, and accessible to all. Lynore Craig, Whakatāne.

Premium Debate

Family of five cuts grocery bill to $170 a week

This is not a success. I want to live in a society where there is an element of financial freedom, not one where an existence akin to that of a Presbyterian church mouse is applauded. Gerard W.

If you want an element of financial freedom are you prepared to work hard for it or do you think that the Government should do more for you? It sounds like you are not prepared to do the hard yards but want the benefits. Roy H.

I agree with you to a certain degree, however, you must agree that it’s sad when a couple on average salary (say, a nurse and schoolteacher) cannot afford to buy a house and live comfortably; not saying flat whites every day or dining out weekly, just a comfortable existence; not when housing had quadrupled in 10 years but salaries haven’t. Greg M.

New Zealand has a massive obesity problem. Less eating would be a positive. Kahu K.

Then there are the costs of things like the RMA review, local government review panel, marine and coastal area court cases, et al. All to be funded by . . . us! Garry P.

Sensible budgeting and wise spending on things you need not things you’d like. Exactly the right thing to do when there is a cost of living crisis, shame this Labour Government is not following that sensible plan. Richard C.

If this savings scheme is a success, a copy should be put in every mailbox in New Zealand. David S.