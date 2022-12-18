Letters: Dairy robberies, vaccine charges, Labour’s performance and speeding

CCTV has captured a violent armed robbery at a dairy in Hamilton. Video / Puneet Singh

Machete thugs must be stopped

No amount of excuses for these machete-wielding thugs can excuse what they are willing to do to steal cigarettes from an unarmed and non-threatening dairy worker.

It’s time to see them for what they are, not victims but violent and out-of-control criminals.

Time for the police to have the resources and laws to get this under control before another dairy worker is killed or maimed just doing their job.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Vaccine expense

According to the Ministry of Health website Shingrix is a fully-funded vaccination for shingles between the age of 65 and 66 and also funded from 65 to 70 if you previously have been vaccinated with Zostavax.

My husband and I are 80 and 75 and have previously been vaccinated for shingles. We have been advised that Shingrix has a higher protection especially in older people.

However, we have to pay full price for two doses each of Shingrix at a cost of $270 for each dose. Total cost for us would be $1080.

We are fortunate we can pay for this but what about all the older people who cannot afford to pay $540 each to avoid an extremely painful condition.

Being old and struggling financially should not make you feel you are on the scrap heap.

Joyce Morton, Mt Roskill.

Mayor’s cut crusade

It appears some people, columnist Simon Wilson included, think Mayor Wayne Brown is fixated on saving money but he should be more interested in the liveability of Auckland.

One assumes that if sufficient savings are not made on council spending, these people will be quite happy to pay higher rates to help cover the council’s shortfall. Personally I would rather have Brown’s fixation than have my rates hiked up which would certainly affect my liveability.

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

Brutal dairy attack

Following the latest brutal aggravated armed robbery on a dairy worker in Hamilton the Government need not pass legislation limiting the sale of cigarettes to 600 outlets — there probably will be none now willing to sell the products.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Cyclists’ wind limit

I see Waka Kotahi is going to have three free events in March to enable people to walk, cycle over the bridge — 60,000 people are going to be given the chance. Of course the Lycra brigade will hail these numbers as being a great indicator of public desire to do this on a daily basis. My suggestion is have this in mid June, July or August and see if there’s such demand. Furthermore, with Waka Kotahi shutting the bridge to traffic or reducing speed limits more consistently now, I wonder what wind speed level will have to be set to protect cyclists.

John Little, Milford.

Crime deterrent

The Covid pandemic cost this country billions and is continuing to cost us millions every day. It is not over.

There is another pandemic which will cost us more — the lawlessness sweeping the country. The Government is addressing this with the same ineptitude they addressed Covid. Dairies will be getting fog cannons. We have just seen how ineffective they are after the latest outrage.

While the basic cause may be broken homes, poverty and other social ills, there is a major contributing factor which the Government could address if it had the will. In the rare occasions when perpetrators are caught ( rare because of inadequate police resource), they are treated by the courts as if they’ve been “naughty boys and girls”.

The focus is entirely on rehabilitation and convictions are often not entered because of the impact it might have on their future. The interests of the victims seemingly ignored.

If the courts do not have the power to lock criminals away, there is absolutely no deterrent and they will continue to offend. The Government needs to ensure judges have the power to act in the interests of the majority and to ensure they do act. Parole boards need to take the same attitude.

New Zealand used to be a very safe place to live or take a holiday. I can think of many places I’d feel more comfortable to holiday.

Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

Draconian measures

With our major trade deficit, farmers are disillusioned, their future in doubt, a need to cull livestock numbers to combat natural methane emissions, the draconian measures placing our economic future in jeopardy.

Already oil and gas exploration has been banned without consultation. Business confidence and investment has fallen sharply due to wage increases, higher costs, labour shortages, the pending FPA and now farming, our major source of export income and wealth creation is compromised by legislative barriers.

Government, oblivious to the trauma confronting the farming sector is instead preoccupied with dubious environmental and social ideology, culminating in the entrenchment of centralised control at the expense of our producers, distracted they are detached from reality.

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Labour’s lost love

Right-wing commentator Mike Hosking seems to have a fixation regarding the “tragic”, “messed up”, “disastrous year” “dreadful”, “not delivered anything”, “wrecked” economy, “they’ve wrecked the joint” state of the Labour government, and that just some of Mike’s words in his latest article.

Just last week, it was announced we have the western world’s best GDP growth in the past 12 months beating Australia, USA and the UK as examples.

The lowest inflation for most western countries, we have come out of the last three years of pandemic better than most with low unemployment and an economy still going strong. What fantasy world does Mike live in — is he just trying to convince himself and a few other people that loathe Ardern with their right-wing views?

Mike will be surprised next year that many sensible thinking people can see past his boring views and can see that overall, Ardern has done well.

Sure, no government achieves everything it sets out to do but remember, the last National government did practically nothing in its last term and that is why they lost.

Paul Carpenter, Rotorua.

Be careful with wishes

Criticism takes little effort and negative thinking seldom provides the answers we are seeking. Currently Opposition parties are concentrating on degrading every policy or action the Government makes.

Their efforts have taken traction as they pedal their propaganda and as the momentum increases people jump on the bandwagon as they want to be part of a majority. It is only natural that with current woes like inflation, despite being worldwide problems, frustration will be directed at those in power. The question is of course will a new government be able to improve or solve the current situation.

National say a lot without saying anything, with their leader operating on tomorrow or the next day or perhaps never.

Be careful what you wish for.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Rubbish bags

I like to think that I am doing my bit towards protecting the environment but sometimes it seems the environment is resisting me. I use biodegradable bags to contain rubbish but unless you are alert, the biodegradability comes into play before containing the rubbish is complete.

Peter Clapshaw, Remuera.

Root cause of inflation

I am most surprised that Adrian Orr thinks we need a hard landing or recession to reduce inflation. It is naïve to believe the only way to get inflation down is to cut demand, make first homebuyers default on their mortgages and for goods to become to expensive for most New Zealanders to afford.

If we had learnt anything from the USA in the 70s is that rising prices are not the cause of inflation but the result of inflation.

In other words government spending on things like Kiwibuild consultants and many other failed projects are the real cause of inflation. What we need are policies that tackle the real causes.

We are in for a five years of volatility if this is what Adrian Orr is going to implement.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown.

On crime

Dairy robberies are followed by cries for the Government to get tougher on crime. No one has actually said what will happen if tougher penalties do not have the desired result. Some countries punish thieves by cutting off a hand. Is that worth a try? Perhaps dairies would be less of a target if they did not sell tobacco products.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale

On lunch

Donovan Clarke, CEO of Toitu te Waiora (Education in Health and Social Services sector) spent $6325 on beer, prawns, calamari, lobster lunches while attending a conference run by the council of Ambulance Authorities in Sydney. I am sure ambulance workers in NZ will have plenty to say about that as they munch on their Marmite sandwiches and drink instant coffee or tea for their lunch.

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

On speeding

Yep, “road to zero” has had zero effect, and will continue to do so. Invented by people with zero understanding of the issues.

Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

On ramraids

The sad fact is these young hooligans committing ramraids and smash and grabs brag about their escapades on the internet and gather large followings of admirers. If their communities were responsible they would dob them in and everyone would benefit.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.