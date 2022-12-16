Letters: Giving, carer charged, declined insurance, catching unicorns, and packing shelves

The giving is the gift. Photo / Getty Images, File

Letter of the week: Jo Bowler, Torbay

It’s gift-giving time again, a reminder of the disappearing art of receiving appreciatively. I recall feeling sad the first Christmas I was asked: “Do you have the receipt?” Care and thought had gone into choosing that gift, but the recipient’s response implied rejection of it – certainly the intention to seek a refund or replacement. Re-selling your “unwanted gift” is now commercially encouraged and it is accepted practice to include the receipt with the gift. Gifting evolved as a reciprocal act, a symbol of affection or respect. If it’s something you don’t want, you can decide later whether to keep it, discard it, or whatever, but do let the moment itself be one of shared pleasure - however unwanted, ill-fitting, or homemade the article. The pohutukawa tree is again in bloom and summer lies ahead. We are not at war, or in famine, or lockdown, but there are still many here living in poverty, who would be glad to receive. So let’s experience and celebrate humanity, humility, and joy in the reciprocal interaction of giving and receiving. For this is where the true value lies – not in the gift itself.

Carer charged

On what level is it acceptable for a 90-year-old woman to care for a 60-year-old disabled person (Weekend Herald, December 10) and to then be prosecuted for neglect of that person? Surely the woman would scarcely have been able to care for herself. Shame on the welfare services charged to look after our elderly and disabled, and rather than do so, thought it appropriate to prosecute the 90-year-old. Shame on the police for arresting the woman and not referring the case back to the welfare services to deal with. Shame on the prosecutor for putting a 90-year-old through the stressful legal process. Shame on our “kind’ society for letting this get so far through the judicial system. Shame on all of us for being so divorced from reality and the plight of our elderly and disabled that we actually consider prosecuting a 90-year-old instead of fixing their problems. Shame on all of us.

Karen Mason, Kohimarama.

Under covered

You are to be commended for publishing Alex Spence’s story (Weekend Herald, December 3) on Robyn Roff’s ordeal of being tarred with re-ignition of a fired property. I too am a church-going landlord, loathed by the insurance establishment. About 10 years ago, I went holidaying in Australia and left a tap very-slowly dripping. A couple of months later, I came home to sodden carpet, halfway across the lounge, under a wall and into a wardrobe. The carpet was old and well-worn, so with the aid of a sharp knife, I took same to the dump. Then called the insurance company with the thought they’d say, “look Gerry ol’ son, your carpet’s old/shot... we’ll give you $300 towards a new re-fit of approx $2500″. Their response: “we don’t pay out on carelessness”. Bang goes their vehicle business, eh? Keep up the good work.

Gerry O’Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

Catching unicorns

I’m pleased that Madeline has received permission to keep a unicorn, if she can find one, in her backyard in Los Angeles County (Weekend Herald, December 10). Madeline is obviously too young to be aware of the traditional way to catch a unicorn: have a female adult virgin sit under a tree in the woods, and then a unicorn will come along and lay its head in her lap. Thus, this beast is a symbol of male virility. Its common association with little girls, such as Madeline (and Lisa Simpson), is possibly derived from this old, medieval, legend. I await further reports of Madeline reaching adulthood, and whether she is successful in attracting a unicorn.

Roger Barnes, Burswood.

A unicorn licence tag, right, and a plush toy unicorn were granted by Animal Care and Control Department to a girl named Madeline. Photo / Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control via AP

Poverty’s paradise

The inequalities in New Zealand have been well-documented over a long period of time. Ultimately, Labour and National, being the two major political parties, are responsible for the problems facing the country. With so much of the country’s “wealth”, tied up in housing, that they have encouraged, via the tax system, maybe that is where change is needed the most. There is a difference between having a home to live in and houses to invest in. Why have the income tax bands stayed the same for so long, not raising them to reflect inflation is just another “stealth” tax that affects the less well-off the most? Why have GST on basic food items, when removing it would benefit the poorer the most? If you are taxed on earned income and unearned income (i.e.share dividends), why not on unearned capital gains (excluding the family home)? Money is of more value to the poor in need than the rich in their plenty. As a democratic society, we get what we vote for. However, a good manager tells you why something is going to happen, a bad one asked why it happened. Something to reflect on at the next election?

F. Fordham, Bayview.

Promise nothing

Listening to the news, with an election in the offing, it is clear 2023 will be a year of political misinformation. National will tell us (in all honesty) that everything that Labour has done or proposes to do was or will be wrong and do us harm. Labour, on the other hand, will tell us (in all honesty) that everything National proposes or, if elected, is doing will be or is wrong and do us harm. So in the best interests of the country, I propose to vote for the party that offers to do absolutely nothing.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Shelf life

I was disappointed by Theresa Gattung’s comments (Weekend Herald, December 10) that, “young women , they need to envisage a different future for themselves than just continuing to pack shelves at the supermarket”. I was one of those young women for 18 years. I was a qualified health professional who chose this role so that I could be home with my children. All of my co-workers, men and women, were there for that reason and to supplement the household income. This is an essential role, or maybe Gattung assumes goods just put themselves on the shelves ready for purchase? The team I worked with was hardworking and professional; some went on to different roles within the industry while others, like myself, returned to their earlier careers once our children were older. If all of us worked full-time during the day, who would there be to support class trips, help in the classroom, and coach sports to name just a few things that people who pack shelves at supermarkets do, as we work outside school hours?

Katrina Wilson, Mt Maunganui.

Great telly

Princess of Chaos was made out of great dialogue, great acting, and great production values. I’d have to concede that it does not pay due regard to Indigeneity, and I wonder if that is why Andrew Wicks (Weekend Herald, December 10) regards it as a complete waste of taxpayers’ money. Anyone with a modicum of interest in the dramatic arts can see that Princess of Chaos is the product of hard work and raw creative talent or, as the Bard puts it, “four boards and a passion”.

Kerry Craig, Mt Eden.

A quick word

This far out from the election, political polls are as about useful as electric windows on a submarine. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Somehow, this Government is stacking up like the House of Cards series. Leyland Barr, Murray’s Bay.

Surely the Labour Party retirement announcements for 2023 were 56 members short? Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Should National and Act win the next election, I think Christopher Luxon is going to find out, much to his cost, just how accurate the PM’s assessment of David Seymour is. Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

Nicola Willis claims she has “yet to meet a New Zealander who says they want taxpayer money invested in a merger of Television New Zealand and Radio New Zealand”. Has she met former National MP and TVNZ CEO Simon Power? Or RNZ CEO Paul Thompson? Roy Ward, Freemans Bay.

I wonder what the parents of the “heart” baby will tell him later in life. He will wonder why they chose their beliefs to be more important than his survival. That will be an interesting conversation that they will have to prepare themselves for. Vanessa Lewis, Ponsonby.

My late wife was maimed by polio as the vaccine did not reach her birthplace until too late. Many thousands of scientists with years of study and experience are better qualified to speak on the subject than Fred the butcher on Facebook spreading his “gospel”. Barry Hill, Ōpōtiki.

Graham Astley (WH, Dec. 10) need not fret that Australia would reject us if we were to apply to federate. The Australian Federal Constitution lists territories eligible to federate with Australia whenever they wish. New Zealand is one of them. John Mihaljevic, Henderson.

What happened to an accolade for Kendra Cocksedge’s grand exit after years of keeping women’s rugby together? Oversight of a legend. Yvonne Sutton, Northcote.

I can’t help but put the English football team and the NZ Warriors into the same category. They are both a sure bet. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

Someone has finally removed all doubt that the “festive season” is a religious commemoration by taking the “Christ” out of Christmas. Henceforth it is to be celebrated as a commercial bonanza known as “Merry Techmas”. Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Simon Wilson is correct: Mayor Brown is fixating on cost-cutting to the detriment of Auckland’s liveability. He needs to pay more attention to residents’ wishes. Robert Myers, Auckland Central.

About Mayor Wayne Brown and his airport comments; what Jacinda said. Judy Lawry, Golflands.

The sustained destructive attacks by Harry and Meghan Sussex on the Royal Family now need to be put to an end by the removal of the Duchy and all remnants of royal recognition. Hugh Webb, Huntington.



