A reader says National's Christopher Luxon is doing what any other political leader would do under MMP. Photo / Dean Purcell

There is an old saying: “You get what you pay for”. So it is with MMP. The people of New Zealand, by majority, voted for it, and the majority reaffirmed that choice some years later when given an opportunity. So there is no point complaining about what is playing out at the moment with coalition negotiations. All the politicians are doing is playing the cards they have been dealt by the people of New Zealand.

Don’t blame Christopher Luxon either. He is doing no different to what any other political leader would do with the same cards.

And while it looks as though Luxon might not be Prime Minister in time to attend Apec, that’s not something for the hard-over-left to be cheering about. It’s not good for New Zealand’s Prime Minister not to be represented at such a prestigious forum, regardless of what colour shirts the politicians might be wearing.

Phil Chitty, Albany.

And still we wait

Things don’t look good for our future coalition government judging by the current circus. It is absolutely ridiculous the amount of time Act‚ National and NZ First are taking to form a government. Each party would have the others’ demands for a long time, which has given them plenty of time to work out what each would agree to. So why all the messing around? If this is a portent of things to come, things don’t look good.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Hounding MMP

Funny, I don’t recall seeing the three-headed Cerberus on the voting paper. Gotta love MMP.

Huw Dann, Mt Eden.

Cheesy does it

Those who are getting exercised about the time it’s taking Chris Luxon to form his Government should think of the line from the iconic Mainland cheese ad: ”Good things take time.”

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Happy birthday, Herald

Congratulations on reaching 160, NZ Herald, my day has always included you. I have some highlights.

As a teacher of what was then known as a Form 1 class in the early 1960s, I always started the day showing the Herald to the class, and explaining the lead story. If a pupil broke a rule and needed to stay after school, as was the punishment then, they had to copy out a chosen news item from the Herald, and read it to the class the next morning. Pupils I met many years later remembered, and the Herald was part of their life.

A regular letter writer to the Herald, I wrote to the editor in 2000 about loving Auckland and all it has to offer. This started the fascinating “I love Auckland” campaign, where readers shared why they loved living in Auckland.

Thank you! I still do not miss my daily read.

Rosemary Cobb, Takapuna.

Left, right, left, right

I was gratified to read Matt Heath’s observation that the Herald is dismissed as right-wing propaganda by the left, and the reverse by the right. As they say, you must be doing something right.

This actually provides a useful litmus test. Any group making such an assertion can be immediately dismissed as incapable of balanced thinking.

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.

Bouquet and brickbat

When it comes to government departments, businesses in eastern Coromandel have for the past 10 months experienced both the best and the worst. On the one hand, Waka Kotahi has responded with alacrity to pleas to get the devastated SH25A open again as fast as possible in order to save the local economy. When the highway, with its new bridge, opens in December, it will have taken the department less than a year. Throughout this time residents have received frequent updates, and even videos, on progress.

What a contrast to DoC. Since the track to Cathedral Cove, one of the country’s top tourist attractions, was damaged, DoC appears to have stuck its head in the sand - no plan to repair and reopen the track, almost no communication with locals, and seemingly no empathy with the communities suffering economic hardship through its closure. DoC’s cry that people can access the cove by sea may be true, but how many people can pay for the water taxi, now charging $80 a person for a return trip? And for many people, the beautiful walk to the cove is a large part of the appeal.

Mary Varnham, Hāhei.

Guptill’s brilliance

Australian cricket commentators seem to have selective memories when it comes to past cricket matches. They said of Glen Maxwell’s innings of 201 runs last week that it was the best innings by a batsman in World Cup cricket.

I recall Martin Guptill scoring 237 not out in Wellington in the 2015 World Cup match against West Indies. He hit four sixes out of the Wellington stadium - that is no mean feat. Give credit where credit is due.

John Turner, Pukekohe.

Oil and gas

In a recent interview, former Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker showed his concern over the aviation industry’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. While Al Baker emphasised the importance of decarbonising the industry, he believes the goal seems to be too ambitious to achieve by 2050. Al Baker said oil companies have a big investment in carbon fuels and need to get a return, and there is not enough production of sustainable aviation fuel to reach net zero by 2050.

While the UK seeks to drill more oil and gas from the North Sea, the New Zealand National Party plans to lift the ban on offshore oil and gas exploration in New Zealand.

It seems the world’s practical need for oil and gas will continue until the alternatives come on stream in sufficient volumes, which does not appear to be by 2050 yet.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

What about the renters?

We find it strange that opinion writer Craig Renney (NZ Herald, November 12) seems sanguine about abandoning the return of mortgage deductibility for tax purposes to residential landlords.

As a director of policy for the Council of Trade Unions, he should be aware that the major impact of the removal of this deduction was a steep rise in rents charged to tenants - tenants who are possibly members of the unions he represents.

As with any business, the reaction of the business operator to an increase in their costs is to either reduce their overheads or to increase their selling price. We are seeing substantial increases in market rents over the past months, and much of this is being driven by the impact of this tax.

If Renney and his fellow unionists really cared about the wellbeing of their members they would be agitating for the removal of this tax change, a change that appears to have been done not to raise revenue but to pursue a political agenda regardless of its detrimental impact on the cost of living.

It may have been imposed on rental property owners, but tenants are paying for it.

Peter Lewis, Forrest Hill.

While stocks last

Gary Stewart (NZ Herald, November 13) and others who missed out on getting their desired pots and pans during the New World promotion seem to have missed the meaning of “while stocks last”. To prevent future disappointment I suggest they try the following approaches. First, if you have a particular item in mind, ask the staff if these are still available.

“While stocks last” applies to all the products being promoted so a simple question would be appropriate. Second, consider how much you have to spend to amass enough stickers to qualify for your “free” reward. I’m sure anyone thinking of collecting these might consider the real cost, buy whatever they want at a specialist outlet while on sale, and spend less on their weekly shopping.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Covid vaccine frustrations

During the past few days I’ve seen and read of the rise of Covid in New Zealand and the need for senior citizens to get tested again - along with possible vaccinations as early as possible. With the best of intentions, I trundled along to the pharmacy where I had my last appointment and was told they don’t do that any more. I was advised to go to my GP, where I discovered a wait time could incur three to four hours. The novelty waned and, having better things to do, I cancelled the appointment for another time.

It’s no wonder Covid could become just another ho-hum blip on humanity and swept aside generally as an occasional nuisance with people becoming blase, what with erratic medical care and doctor shortages etc. Whatever happened to the much-touted health services of this country? They seem to have gone AWOL.

Ted Partridge, Māngere.

Fireworks fuel anger

Who are the morons still letting off fireworks every night for 10 nights since they went on sale? It’s time for public-only displays.

Pauline Murray, Henderson.

Greens’ core values

There was so much to take issue with in Bruce Cotterill’s piece (NZ Herald, November 11). It’s been good to see others have responded already.

He thinks the Greens could be politically neutral and calls National centre right! Perspective is a wonderful thing. The Greens rightly want to stick to their core values - and addressing poverty and the wealth gap along with climate change is just what I voted for them to address.

The task now for them is to be part of a strong opposition to the mob Chris Luxon is trying to cobble together with a right-wing agenda to form the GLB - Great Leap Backwards.

Barbara Grace, Grey Lynn.

On negotiations

What a bunch have we elected to govern us? I wish they had the maturity to set their egos and personal ambitions aside and actually start with the serious business of governing. It is quite untenable that a government that has been overwhelmingly voted out is still in power. Johan Slabbert, Warkworth.

On policy

So the proposed tax cuts/overseas buyers policy is holding up coalition proceedings. Chris Luxon’s idea was a silly one from the start. I, like many people, was worried tax cuts would come before their funding. It is ironic Winston Peters is the person preventing the emperor from wearing his new clothes. Eventually, Luxon will thank him. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

On fishing

Please don’t throw shark-attracting chum into the harbour a few hundred metres from where we swim. Caroline Fenton, St Heliers.

On Waiheke

Those who bought property on Waiheke Island must have realised they could not drive there, swim, kayak or easily sail there. On this basis, they need to toughen up, stop moaning or move back to the mainland. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

On rugby

Larry Mitchell’s letter (NZ Herald, November 14) comprehensively covers all the problems facing rugby. In brief, get rid of the TMO and go back to a referee and two touch judges. How do we think tens of thousands of club and school players, not to mention the supporters, get on every weekend? Dennis Ross, Glendowie.