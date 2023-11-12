Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Matt Heath: Happy birthday to the Herald - 160 years old today

Matt Heath
By
4 mins to read
The Herald turns 160 years old today. Photo / 123rf

The Herald turns 160 years old today. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

The Herald is 160 years old today. That’s 1120 in dog years. I am proud to have been writing here for nine years. That’s nearly 6 per cent of the entire time the paper

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand