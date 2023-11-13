A reader calls for tax relief on medical insurance premiums.

I have paid medical insurance for the past 40 years and the premiums seem to increase commensurate with my aging. My current premium costs are $9000 per annum, covering my wife and myself and we are both subject to a $1000 excess.

Over the years we have had over $100,000 worth of surgeries mainly carried out in private hospitals, which has made having insurance cover worthwhile.

A friend of mine recently had knee surgery at a cost of $50,000 of which he paid $10,000 under his 80 per cent cover. Another friend with no insurance cover has been on a hospital waiting list for six months and now has a tentative operation date scheduled for the same surgery in three months’ time.

With the new Government’s promise of tax relief for the middle income sector, I would be grateful if they could also remember pensioners like ourselves and give us a tax deduction on premiums paid.

This would provide the following: (1) financial relief for pensioners; (2) negate the need for pensioners to drop out of medical insurance schemes; (3) encourage more New Zealanders to take out medical insurance, thus; (4) providing relief to our public hospital system as more private surgeries are carried out.

R.M. Manson, Howick.

The MMP system

In 1993 we voted for, and in 2011 confirmed controversial MMP as the choice for New Zealand’s electoral system.

The most obvious problem with MMP is that leaders and candidates from all political parties publicly criticise each other’s policies and personalities before election day - often vehemently. Then with the results announced after a delay of weeks counting overseas votes, the majority party engages with others of a similar ilk, each trying to forget what has gone before, and discuss political compromises. This in order to form a coalition Government that is hopefully united, but where several of the policies each was elected to implement are excluded. In three years this farce then starts all over again.

Many votes are wasted on multiple minor fringe parties. Half of the elected MPs are also on a “list” decided by their party, and not directly by voters. Those affiliated to “Opposition” non-governmental parties thereupon have no direct electoral responsibilities, and many remain little-known during their parliamentary term. The final travesty is that with the time taken to form the new Government, unelected willing bureaucrats are hurriedly implementing disavowed policies of the defeated Government.

Surely we can do better than this after 30 years.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Science, not politics

The editorial (NZ Herald, November 10) refers to the broad agreement on the need to tackle climate change barring “a few denialist dinosaurs”. In a world where it is so easy to be labelled “denier” by simply questioning soft political remedies for an issue or the finger pointing that seeks to shift the blame onto others, name calling is too often employed. Meaningful solutions will be science based rather than political.

The private sector and especially our farmers are fully aware of the environmental and climate issues we face. Our farmers are particularly aware as climate and natural science is part of their everyday working life. Their global customers also seek to be seen as climate sensitive and will demand visible efforts even from the world’s most efficient producers. The Nestle offer of technical support and premiums will be welcomed by Fonterra and its suppliers as the cost of research into mitigation measures will be borne by the industry.

Despite various initiatives, the world remains to a large degree dependant on fossil fuels to support energy demand. More needs to be done to temper this demand and more focus should be directed toward substantial alternatives rather than deflecting responsibility over the farm gate.

George Williams, Whangamatā.

Rugby rule suggestions

Rugby sports writers in New Zealand and around the world are proposing World Rugby has work to do to make the game more safe and acceptable as a spectacle if it wants to grow the sport world-wide - and especially for its four-yearly Rugby World Cup and the new bi-annual Nations Cup. Some suggestions of items to address:

First, make the rules of rugby simple, understandable and referee able for players, coaches and fans. Tackle waist down, get rid of the TMO and outside truck, let five officials decide - referee, two sideline referees and two in-goal referees, controlling the game.

Second, accept the Six Nations is the best rugby competition world-wide and copy it for the Southern Hemisphere. South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Fiji and Japan. Play only one game each season, home and away alternate years. Okay, plus one extra Bledisloe Cup game. With six games against Northern Hemisphere top six nations and another two for the sponsors (in USA and a Barbarians game perhaps) - a total of 14 games per year for All Blacks is the maximum load for players.

Third, look after the fans, particularly the young ones, to grow the game with Super Rugby played on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Let’s have that written into the next broadcast contract please.

There is always hope that rugby can make these changes to improve the game for all. Anyone at World Rugby and Rugby New Zealand interested?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

NZQA’s server problems

NZQA should apologise to all the students, parents, teachers and exam supervisors for the recent and ongoing overloading of their server in Wellington, causing thousands to be locked out of the CAA Literacy and Numeracy assessments and NCEA examinations. This is a cohort of students who have already endured the stress of distance learning because of Covid and they especially deserve a smooth running assessment system. The associated anxiety issues are well documented and now NZQA have just added to the cause.

My own experiences of the lockout are through the eyes of a secondary school teacher. Four hundred Year 10 and 11 students were locked out of the literacy assessment at our school. This was followed by a lot of communication with NZQA in Wellington. Finally our students got to sit the assessment four days later, but no, there was a 65-minute delay before the NZQA server would allow them to log in. I was supervising a class of 33 students, who all deserve a medal for the mature way they sat quietly, filling out word searches and waiting.

Another four days and 20,000 students were locked out of the NCEA Level One English exam. Our teachers’ union, the PPTA, is now raising questions about what NZQA has been doing over the past 12 months, while our students have been preparing for these exams.

So far, NZQA has been silent!

Malcolm Haig, Cambridge.

Stop the conflicts

Am I the only one who is staggered at the world’s reaction to the Gaza conflict and the worldwide demand for a ceasefire? The level of protest is absolutely amazing. What is mystifying is why there hasn’t been the same level of protest over the atrocities Russia is inflicting on the Ukraine. Both of these conflicts need to be stopped immediately.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

All about Values

I wish to sympathise with Emma Mackintosh (NZ Herald, November 13) when she calls for the Greens to “stick to environmental issues”. I, like many old “Values Party” people, remember the “good old days” when we got in our yachts and stopped nuclear warships from getting to port.

It seems to me the problem is the same now as it was then. How do we get the media and society to consult on the most important issues of our time? Now as then the sad solution seems to be the same: Do something dramatic and illegal involving street theatre to start the discussion and have a front person who can put the case in a few sentences as that is all the media wants.

We must find a way to change this as, in my opinion, the most important issue of our time is just global governance. And that is not sexy - and impossible to consult/get action in the above way! Ideas anyone?

Dennis Worley, Birkenhead.

Environment and social injustice

Bruce Cotterill (NZ Herald, November 11) has misunderstood the Green movement and talks like an accountant bereft of any other insights than in numbers. I have chaired two prominent New Zealand environmental organisations, driven totally by my passion for making life better for people.

The reason why we want a good environment is to serve the people with the best quality life we can muster. The biggest experiences most of us have are related to the wonder of nature. If poverty and misery prevents people enjoying nature, we have failed miserably. The two issues - environment and social quality life - for all are as inextricably linked as the head is to the body. One cannot exist without the other.

Social injustice is one of our biggest environmental problems, not only in New Zealand but around the world. Improving these facets of life must go hand in hand. Hats off to the Greens for not being blinded by numbers but make life quality for the many their main issue.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

On fireworks

For nine consecutive nights, I have had to console a terrified animal. Time for public displays only. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On Greens

Totally agree with the Bruce Cotterill article (NZ Herald, November 11) on the Greens losing their colour. A prime example being co-leader Marama Davidson’s involvement in the recent Aotea Square protest. Her comments were inflammatory and divisive. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Well said Bruce Cotterill (NZ Herald, November 11). Speaking as a light blue voter, I would consider voting Green if they were more interested in being an environmental party, rather than social justice warriors. And here’s a thought: How many others would share that view? George Hawley, Hamilton.

On concerts

Attracting international entertainment headline acts like Taylor Swift to Auckland is a simple matter of economics. Patrons prepared to pay the costs of travel and accommodation to Australian concerts will save these charges and can then readily pay premium ticket prices for local performances. Only modest seed money should be paid by our Government or Auckland ratepayers to attract top artists to New Zealand. Larry N. Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On cartoon

Looking at Daron Parton’s cartoon (NZ Herald, November 9), it will be great to see our understandings of the Treaty become clear when the light of logic and civic discourse is turned on. Tim Thornewell, Whangārei.