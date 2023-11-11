Rallies have been held across the country today. Auckland’s Aotea Square attracted thousands of protesters calling for an immediate ceasefire as the conflict in Gaza rages on. Video / NZ Herald

People calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are heading to Aotea Square this afternoon.

Today’s rally comes after close to 300 protestors gathered yesterday at the Museum Reserve in Dunedin before marching on the Octagon, chanting and wielding placards and Palestinian and Tino Rangatiratanga flags.

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) spokesperson Rinad Tamimi, who spent her childhood in Gaza, said yesterday she had seen the numbers attending the Dunedin rallies double each week.

“That on its own shows me the support, it shows me the solidarity, it shows me that we are not alone and that everyone is actually starting to wake up and starting to care for humanity,” Tamimi said.

A police statement said they would be visible across Auckland City this weekend, with a number of events taking place in relation to the conflict in Gaza.

“Our role is to uphold the peace and ensure public safety. Police have been in contact with event organisers and our expectations are that any planned activity is both lawful and peaceful.”

Today, the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa called on outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and PM-elect Christopher Luxon to join France and other countries in demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Chair John Minto said many countries had now called for a ceasefire and New Zealand must join this growing chorus.

“How much longer will this slaughter of innocents continue before our political leaders we speak out? It is unconscionable that we could remain silent,” Minto said.

Earlier this week, pro-Palestine protesters covered the lights at Auckland Museum with red and green cellophane and illuminated the building in the colours of the Palestine flag last night.

The protest was attended by around 100 people, who were encouraged to “bring keffiyehs, flags, cars, posters and voices” in a social media post that went up shortly before the gathering in front of the Auckland Museum.

A social media post showed Auckland's War Memorial Museum with the colours of the Palestine flag.

The covering of the lights in red and green came after the Auckland Museum illuminated the same lights blue and white in support of Israel on October 15. This drew criticism, with pro-Palestine supporters “blacking out” the museum lights.

That prompted museum chief executive David Reeves to apologise and acknowledge the depth of feeling around the issue.

“We wanted this to be an expression of hope for peace - our approach was wrong, and I personally apologise for the distress and hurt caused to members of our community,” Reeves said at the time.