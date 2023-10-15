Pro-Palestinian supporters ‘black out’ Auckland Museum after it lights up in support of Israel

Protesters flying Palestinian flags arrived at Auckland Museum in response to the building being lit in Israeli colours. Video / Supplied

Pro-Palestinian supporters have “blacked out” the Auckland Museum in protest of its decision to light up in blue and white in solidarity with Israel.

Earlier this week, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas sent rockets and military into Israel as part of their historical and long-standing feud, killing thousands and taking others hostage.

Palestinians struggled on Saturday to flee from areas of Gaza targeted by the Israeli military during their counter-attack while grappling with a growing water and medical supply shortage ahead of an expected land offensive a week after Hamas’ bloody, wide-ranging attack into Israel.

Israel renewed calls on social media and in leaflets dropped from the air for Gaza residents to move south, while Hamas urged people to stay in their homes. The UN and aid groups have said such a rapid exodus along with Israel’s siege of the territory would cause untold human suffering.

There has been growing unrest around the world as many countries show their support for Israel and condemn Palestine.

The Israel Institute of New Zealand shared on social media that pro-Palestinian supporters had allegedly “damaged lights” at the museum to prevent the showing of the Israeli colours.

Apparently anti-Israel activists are driving around the Auckland Museum @aucklandmuseum waving Palestinian flags in an attempt to intimidate them out of the idea of lighting the building in blue and white to show support for the 1,300+ slaughtered Israelis and the 150+ kidnapped… — Israel Institute of NZ (@IsraelInstNZ) October 15, 2023

Janfrie Wakim, a member of the Auckland Museum Institute, and a longtime activist for justice in Palestine said the protesters had used jackets and flags to cover the lights. He called it a “very non-violent act of defiance”.

Wakin was shocked the museum would take “such a partisan view”.

“I have felt very outraged about it,” Wakim said.

“If they wanted to demonstrate that they cared for all humanity, then particularly those people who have oppressed, been oppressed, subjected to a form of military blockade for 16 years

“And now being punished in the most gruesome way should be somehow denied that opportunity.

“And rather the colours of the Israeli flag which demonstrates a very powerful military force be there for all the public to recognize.”

Police said they were called to the museum after reports of disorder. There have been no reports of injuries

Aaand this was the “found out”

They switched the colour back to normal pic.twitter.com/fqDisxUUwC — Tameem | تميم (@TameeOliveFern) October 15, 2023

Other videos of the incident on social media showed cars surrounding the museum, many of them honking their horns. Loud shouting can also be heard.

This event follows similar reactions worldwide from those supporting Palestine during the conflict, after feeling left behind by the Western world.

Last Monday in Sydney, thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, illuminated in blue and white to support Israel.

Candles spelling out Free Palestine were laid out, but video from the event showed protesters also burning Israeli flags and setting off flares. Some angrier protesters starting yelling “gas the Jews”.

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong condemned the rally.

“There is no place in Australia for anti-Semitism or prejudice or hatred of any kind and we should all stand firm against the sort of anti-Semitic language that unfortunately some engaged [in] - just as we should stand firm against all prejudice,” Wong told ABC Radio.