Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon is set to give an update this afternoon after a National Party volunteer and supporters event in Port Waikato.

Act was set to re-engage with National today on forming the next Government and will likely continue working towards a shared agreement, while the David Seymour-led party maintains contact with New Zealand First.

Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters briefly met twice in the past two days and it is expected the pair will be speaking further ahead of a coalition deal being finalised.

Peters left Wellington yesterday afternoon, evading reporters who had waited throughout the day for him to make a statement.

The three leaders have returned to Auckland from Wellington for the weekend to allegedly continue negotiations.

Speaking to the Herald, Peters said his party would continue working from Auckland and accepted the week had been quite busy.

Asked how talks with Seymour had fared, Peters said: “Well, it was always going to happen about that time.”

He wouldn’t elaborate on how he and Seymour had got on.

Peters hadn’t spoken to National leader Christopher Luxon when contacted by the Herald on Friday afternoon but indicated the pair could speak later that evening.

The NZ First leader would be in Auckland for the weekend to continue negotiating while also meeting with some “international visitors” who he would not name but clarified were not linked to coalition talks.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Chris Hipkins will be sworn in again as Prime Minister today without a formal ceremony as government coalition talks between the National Party, Act and New Zealand First continue.

Current ministers were due to leave office at 11.59pm tonight, Saturday, November 11.

However, because a new Government has not been formed and continuing vote recounts mean the “writ” has yet to be returned, it’s been decided to roll over the current caretaker arrangements for a bit longer, Hipkins said.

“Following consultation with Christopher Luxon, I have written to the Governor-General to advise her to reappoint the current ministry to operate in caretaker mode until the new Government is appointed.”

NZ Herald political editor Claire Trevett reports NZ First and Act are starting to form an alliance, and working out how they might be able to force National’s hand further on some issues.

The way both sides see it, using their collective strength is logical: Turning up and saying “we both want this” would have more chance of getting it.

They have also decided that if it is going to work, they have to do it now before agreements are tied down. Once the agreements are in place, there is little wriggle room.

Yesterday’s talks were aimed at agreeing to do just that. The full negotiating teams of the two parties were in those talks. They ended after 10 minutes, and Seymour emerged to say they had been “productive” and he was very happy with them.



