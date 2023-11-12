Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: New Zealand world champs of trolling, New World promotional fail, and rugby’s big dilemma

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
New Zealand may fast be becoming a world champion in online abuse, writes Peter Jansen. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand may fast be becoming a world champion in online abuse, writes Peter Jansen. Photo / 123rf

NZ world champions at trolling

We may not have won either the Rugby or Netball World Cups, but New Zealand may fast be becoming a world champion in online abuse. The bile that Dame Jacinda

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand