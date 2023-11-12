New Zealand may fast be becoming a world champion in online abuse, writes Peter Jansen. Photo / 123rf

NZ world champions at trolling

We may not have won either the Rugby or Netball World Cups, but New Zealand may fast be becoming a world champion in online abuse. The bile that Dame Jacinda Ardern, Dr Shaun Hendy, Dr Siouxsie Wiles, and Rugby World Cup referee Wayne Barnes have had to put up with is an embarrassment to this country.

One oft-quoted justification is that “I have done my own research”. Research is a learned skill which demands the effort of weighing up opposing viewpoints through disciplined analysis of the best available evidence. Research is not simply following loads of linked internet articles reinforcing the same point of view. That is going down a rabbit hole.

If one had properly “done my own research” and was confident in a conclusion which differed from that of the prominent specialists, then it is likely that such experts would be delighted to enter a dialogue exploring the efficacy of the opposing findings.

Instead, public figures must endure the vilest abuse from individuals who usually don’t even have the guts to own their statements but instead cower behind the anonymity afforded to them on social media.

Peter Jansen, Mission Bay.

New World promotion fail

The promotion may have been a success in your sales, New World, but to the eyes of your customers you let them down badly. Okay, it did say until stocks ran out but this doesn’t sit well with me at all.

We honoured your promotion and you, New World, didn’t honour yours like you should have. Sunday November 5 there were customers collecting stickers, unaware there were NO fry pans etc left.

I had spent $2000-plus, and I missed out on what I was after well before the promotion ended.

Why did New World not have the supplier of fry pans etc at the ready so no one missed out on getting what they wanted. Customers had until November 19 to claim prizes.

I believe this will come back and bite New World and with the new branding of the Woolworths supermarkets, I am sure they will be looking at a way of getting new customers.

You let us all down badly, New World, and deserve a drop in customers through your doors.

Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

Right to worry about poor

Bruce Cotterill notes that the Green Party is increasingly concerned about poverty and that this is radical or extremist (Weekend Herald, November 11).

This statement tells us as much about him as it does the Greens. How can you not be concerned about poverty, about the fact that so many Kiwis are really struggling to feed their children, to live in healthy houses and to afford proper healthcare? I suppose we should be grateful that Bruce is saying the quiet part out loud, these right-wing ideas that these people should just work harder and that some of the wealth will trickle down sometime.

John Lipscombe, Whangamatā.

Minor parties inspiring

Bruce Cotterill’s column was an interesting article to read until I came to his view of James Shaw — “the sensible uncle of the Green family. He dresses sensibly. He looks sensible”. What on earth has that got to do with political competence?

Compare the robust discussion of forward thinking and inspiring ideology from both Marama Davidson and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer in the minor leaders’ debates with that of the bitter, boring and uninspiring debates of Chrises Luxon and Hipkins in the main leaders’ debate. No wonder there was a swing away from both National and Labour, set in their old-fashioned ways and policies, to the inspiring talk from the minor parties that was music to the ears of the younger generation.

More importantly, in Bruce’s eyes, he should consider their modern style in dress reflecting their modern views as opposed to the stuffy, conservative “sensible” style of dress of the two main party leaders.

David Williams, Thames.

Stick to environment, Greens

It was difficult reading Bruce Cotterill’s article over his call for Greens to get back to their true colours, but he says it as it is and that’s hard for people like myself who took part in establishing the Values Party (the first Green party in the world) as a well-organised, informed and forthright party standing up for the environment.

We made huge decisions for our landscape in the 70s, stopping erosion of coastlines, destruction of lakes and poisoning of land and sea. We felt proud as we looked on as parents of little ones, knowing we had this goal for their future. Now our Green Party wants to take on all sorts of social and political issues, already embodied in others’ portfolios.

The Greens don’t have time to tackle social issues and I’m sorry about that because people are hurting. But the future is so dire we desperately needed the Green Party to be focused on the land, thereby standing for the young today who are so upset with a future they cannot believe is being ignored.

The Greens did well but could have done so much better if they had drawn the country together on climate issues. This could have left a strong force that any incoming Government would have to take seriously.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Middle East war must end

Palestine justifiably considers Israel to be a foreign occupier of land that is rightly part of Palestine and that it is justified in trying to drive the Israelis out.

However, in the case of Palestine and Israel, there is one fundamental difference. Israel was established after World War II as a haven for those European Jews who had been fortunate enough to survive the Holocaust, where they could finally live in peace and safety.

Sadly, for the last 75 years, that has not proved to be the case. But unlike other examples of countries occupying other lands, like say Russia and Ukraine, Israel cannot withdraw to its own homeland because Israel is its homeland and it has nowhere else to go, so it is forced to do whatever is necessary, however unpalatable, to defend itself and avoid yet another holocaust. Given that, pro-Palestine demonstrations and cases of public anti-semitism can only make Israel more determined to protect itself and its people, as it is doing. This dilemma will not be solved by temporary ceasefires or international law.

What we should be doing is urging the two countries to accept the status quo and to agree to live together in peace, however hard that may be to swallow, because it is better than, inevitably, one or both countries being destroyed by the other.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Rugby’s existential dilemma

The dilemma facing rugby’s bosses and its fans was never better displayed than by the contrast between Gregor Paul’s sympathetic record of recent All Black contests in ... “The Road to Redemption” and his much more incisive “Rugby in danger if credibility continually compromised” in the same section (Weekend Herald, November 11)

In the “Redemption” piece, Paul makes chatty references ... and some apologies, for the way the game is currently played and administered ... in spite of its recurring rash of pratfalls and the widespread loss of its popular public support.

In contrast, his “Rugby in danger” commentary is right on the money. Most pointed are Paul’s observations on the inequity and the disastrous effect of the Cane red card in the World Cup final. This single TMO-driven action had such a huge impact on the outcome of the most important of recent All Black games, that it richly deserves the scrutiny being given.

As Paul points out, “all the power that has been given to TMOs ... to scan for micro on-field infractions and incidents” has had two negative effects. It has not made the game any safer, simultaneously turning off the many confused and unhappy long-time rugby supporters.

The panel of unaccountable, largely faceless TMO screen warriors has made villains of red-carded players such as Cane, Curry and Ta’avao, for the dubious offence of having been in the wrong place at the wrong time. None of these three players had any history of dirty or illegal play prior to the TMO’s interventions.

A resolution of rugby’s prevailing tortuous troubles is sorely needed. Paul even mentions the possibility of a death knell being sounded for rugby. Possibly? But in any event, many will, in the meantime, continue to doubt the organisation’s ability to make the necessary changes. This is rugby’s existential dilemma and likely its greatest challenge.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Short & sweet

On productivity

The laudable accelerated progress on SH25A’s Taparahi Bridge, due in no small part to cutting much of the red tape as conceded by Waka Kotahi, is a shining example of why New Zealand’s productivity is lagging that of many industrialised countries. Reducing such bureaucratic barriers would no doubt result in a corresponding increase in productivity in many other areas and projects.

Well done the construction teams!

Lloyd McIntosh, West Harbour.

On new table tennis tables

I’m delighted to report excellent news. Thursday November 9 heralded two outdoor table tennis tables in the Newmarket Station Square.

They were being well used with spectators happily congregated. Wonderful for the locals and schoolchildren who gather in the square and are now able to also hone their sporting skills. I’m delighted.

Georgie Knight, Newmarket.

On tax relief

Christopher Luxon has restated in the Port Waikato byelection that he is definitely going to deliver the tax relief promised. However, his tax relief for people receiving superannuation, and other lower-socioeconomic groups, adds up to almost nothing.

Winston Peters’ proposal to remove tax entirely from the first $14,000 of income is a far better idea to bring relief where it is urgently required. However, Luxon and Seymour don’t seem to have any sympathy for the lower-socioeconomic groups.

David Mairs, Glendowie.



