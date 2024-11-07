I suspect Trump’s “climate change is just a big hoax so drill, baby, drill” position represents the death knell for any 2030 or 2050 global climate targets.

Peter Jansen, Mission Bay.

In Trump they trust

Good on Donald Trump for winning the US presidential election. Whether you like him or not, he certainly showed current and aspiring political leaders the world over how to run a successful campaign.

He went to the people, all people, really listened to what they were saying and therefore he knew what they wanted and needed.

In turn they listened to Trump, believed in him and consequently voted for him.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Felony President

As a dual US citizen who has never lived in the US, the one issue that should have disqualified Donald Trump from ever being on any ballot is his criminal convictions.

Are people convicted of felonies really suitable to run the most powerful country in the world? Add the fact he is a multiple bankrupt, convicted sex abuser and “best friend” of sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, and instigated the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol that has put 1000 Maga followers in prison, it’s even more baffling why 70+ million voters preferred Trump over a woman with strong skills and oratory.

Maybe the majority of US voters still cannot see themselves led by a female and don’t feel that women should be in reproductive control of their own bodies? Or maybe the issue is their education level and absorption of facts about Trump‘s history and abilities?

New Zealand may now get many skilled people apply for residency.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Tunnel vision

I believe that the Minister of Transport is out of touch with reality and is following in the footsteps of Steven Joyce (NZ Herald, November 7).

Building another tunnel to save 11 minutes’ commute is a nonsense. Even the first tunnel in an earthquake zone like Wellington was ridiculous in the first place. Also, this Government, and Shane Jones in particular, pushing for the reintroduction of drilling for oil has got to be the most short-sighted thing I have ever heard. Even if they find oil, it won’t be available for five years.

Korea has now developed truck and car engines fuelled by hydrogen, which have completed a five-year programme proving that they are a viable alternative to petrol and diesel and, within five years, will make petrol diesel engines obsolete.

If anything, we should be giving a massive push to start making hydrogen gas available, as this is the fuel of the future and oil will be on the way out. We will be still dithering when the rest of the world has changed. Like being the only country running down rail when all others are increasing theirs to get transport off the roads.

Tom O’Toole, Taumarunui.

Climate and children

Correspondent George Williams (NZ Herald, November 5) suggests that because our children are anxious about the future effects of climate change, we should temper inflammatory language, with less emphasis on the calamity faced by our future generations.

I disagree. We cannot ignore the fact that our youngsters will have no choice but to live in the world we leave for them. Right now, that future is looking very bleak. We have a few short years left to make changes.

Climate change should be the most important issue in all our lives. We should be shouting from the rooftops until we grown-ups accept the need to make the changes that are necessary for a liveable future for our children.

Linda McGrogan, Taupō.

Kill Bill?

While the sudden early slipping-in of the Treaty Principles Bill has David Seymour’s typical tactics written all over it, it has to be remembered that this manoeuvre has full Cabinet approval, as all their anti-Maori legislation has been.

Christopher Luxon can run to Apec but he cannot hide from his leadership here. The first signals are now ringing loud and clear that the National/NZ First so-called promise to kill the bill at the second reading will not be kept.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

Razor lacks edge

Razor’s conservative All Blacks selections to play Ireland are holding out more talented members of the two New Zealand teams in the north.

Ireland, the world’s number one ranked men’s rugby team, on their home ground, will probably be a challenge too far for the All Blacks‘ attack coaches. Few special moves and no dropkick attempts in previous games are an indication of the lack of courage by Razor’s attack management and player team.

Please prove me wrong this weekend.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.