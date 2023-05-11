Letters: Defecting MPs, superannuation, taxation, and the New Zealand flag

Greens co-leaders believe Elizabeth Kerekere intends to sit as an independent MP until the general election and then she will retire. Photo / Duncan Brown, File

Political circus

The defection of Meka Whaitiri and Elizabeth Kerekere’s resignation have highlighted the deficiencies in the MMP system. Any political construct has pros and cons but under the present system, these MPs have, by their actions, compromised the proportionality of political party representation in Parliament. The ethics of their decisions will no doubt be debated for weeks, and Labour and the Greens will assess the damage and start strategising for the election. However, will that distract from the critical issues New Zealand is facing right now? When New Zealanders can’t afford their rent, or feed their children, or access medical care, or inhabit their flooded homes, political jockeying means nothing. Labour most likely will need to form a three-party coalition with compromises to be made, egos assuaged, and more time expended on the fine art of collaboration. Whilst they walk this MMP tightrope, they will be working hard not to lose, but may forget how to win. People need urgent and innovative solutions now and this MMP game of musical seats is an unnecessary distraction.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Rules flouted

The actions from Parliament in the last week show no compliance with legislation or being accountable. A Cabinet Minister openly resigns from her party and joins another party. The Speaker rules this is okay and she has become an independent MP. On return to Parliament, she is led in by the leader of Te Pati Maori, interrupting proceedings and the party leaders are excluded from the chamber. The independent member then sits in the allocated seat of Te Pati Maori. Has the Speaker not allocated her a seat at the rear or is the Labour Government making things up as they go to please themselves? Then a list member resigns from her party and is also to become an independent MP. A list member is only there because of the party vote, therefore when one resigns from the party, they must leave Parliament. In the first case, the member was elected by her constituents and should remain in Parliament; the other has no right to be there. Is this a sign of what is to come of minor parties taking control and ignoring the correct processes or protocols of our legislature?

Trevor Green, Matamata.

Rowling back

As I approach my 65th birthday after nearly 50 years of working, I often wonder to myself how much superannuation I would have had if Bill Rowling’s scheme was kept in place. As a 15-year-old apprentice in January 1975, I started my working life. In that year there was a change of government and Rob Muldoon gave us all our super back. I do remember having a few hundred dollars extra at Christmas in 1975 from getting my super back. But I wonder how good my Christmas would be in 2023 if this super wasn’t disbanded.

Hugh J Chapman, Hingaia.

Smokescreen justifications

It’s infuriating but not surprising to read the justification as to why the wealthy shouldn’t have to pay their fair share of taxes. It’s not about how nice they are, how entrepreneurial and deserving (somehow implying that the rest of us aren’t those things). It’s about the long overdue adjustment needed to an unfair tax system.

Barbara Grace, Grey Lynn.

Fueling envy

The claim that the wealthy are “ram raiders” is patently wrong and mischief-making. The Parker report found no evidence at all that the wealthy are breaking the law. Such a comparison unnecessarily fuels the fire of envy and denigrates those among the wealthy, whose skills and risk-taking have benefited many individuals, regions, and the country. The reason for New Zealand not having a tax on capital gains is that after five years of governing, a Labour/Greens coalition has not imposed one. Don’t blame the wealthy.

Owen Jennings, Papakura.

Flagging history

To those who say John Key wanted a change of flag as he wanted a legacy, it would pay to learn a bit of political history. Labour also wanted to change the flag but wanted to be the one to do it, this is why it didn’t support National when the idea was raised and why it went ahead with a referendum. Also, many on the left say Key wasted millions on the referendum. Money is never wasted when democracy is in action, something Labour could do well to learn.

Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Unwelcome spending

At the Auckland Hospital Carpark building, there is an illuminated sign above every lift on every floor: “Welcome. Haere Mai. We see you, we welcome you as a person.” Could we be told the cost to get these signs designed and installed? Before the powers-that-be allow this inane waste of money to happen again how about asking the nurses where they would like it spent in the wards?

Jeanette Waters, Half Moon Bay.

Well read

In the halcyon days of the New Zealand First party, I never rated Shane Jones as the first minister for Regional Economic Development. However, as I am a Herald subscriber, I have had the benefit over the past few years of being able to read several of his very well-written articles. His comments entitled “Māori theatrics versus economic reality” (NZ Herald, May 10), were yet another excellent example. A pleasure to read.

Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.

Recurring events

By my count, this week Auckland has experienced at least the third major weather event this year which has caused such devastation for so many people. Is it time for authorities to stop calling it a one-in-one-hundred-year event and start their planning accordingly?

Graham Edwards, Sandringham.

Spend judiciously

Auckland is currently suffering extreme weather conditions and it will only get worse. It’s obvious our rates have to increase to make this city more resilient and safer for people to live in. Infrastructure is key and has been neglected for far too long. I personally will not complain about a substantial rates increase but I will complain if facilities that make this city a great place to live in are cut back in order to balance the budget.

J. Caulfield, Parnell.

Funding gap

Auckland is turning out to be an expensive place to run (NZ Herald, May 11). This metropolis has helped to make some property owners very rich – I hope these are not the people forming an alliance to slash our city back to what they consider to be its core functions.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Lost standards

Barriers are put on roadsides and power poles are shifted out of harm’s way. We put grilles on shop fronts and bollards to stop ram raiders. Carrots are given to encourage vaccination and filling in Census forms. Have family values, truancy, and common sense been forgotten?

Stuart Mackenzie, Ōhura.

Whistle-blowers

As a long-suffering Warriors fan, I commend Jason Paris for speaking out. Webster has perhaps rightly attempted to diffuse the issue, but it is an incontrovertible fact that NRL referees do not practice consistency when adjudicating Warriors’ games. Fact, no argument. Hip-shooting Harrigan, with his comments and denials, merely confirms this. “Rub of the green” calls go consistently against them, and such calls are too often game-defining decisions. I can count on one hand where the Warriors could walk off the park saying that the marginal calls went their way, and that’s over 28 years. Shame on Harrigan for his one-eyed and “biased” stand, and kudos for Paris telling it how it is.

Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

Short & sweet

On wealth

People who claim that they’re happy to pay additional tax should take a cheque to their local hospital or school. That cuts out the middleman. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Everyone wants to be rich/well off including those people that buy Lotto tickets in their search for quick riches and only those that have been unable to get there complain about the wealthy. Alan Walker, St Heliers.

On Labour

The coronation represented 4000 troops all in sync/order, down to within a second. Labour can’t organise its 64 troops to talk to each other, let alone be in the same room. Adina Thorn, St Heliers.

We are in the midst of a huge economic crisis, health system failure, acute shortage of housing, spiralling crime rates, etc, and the Government is more concerned with passing a bill allowing bars to open late for rugby games. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On climate

As climate change impacted Auckland again, tens of thousands of cars crawled along grid-locked roads emitting more greenhouse gases. Matt Elliott, Birkdale.

On Warriors

The NRL said it would repay the Warriors in some form this season for all the club did to keep the competition going during Covid. Still waiting. Junene Patterson, Papakura.

On US

I find it frightening that the National Rifle Association still has the power to effectively control US gun laws. The fact that they and their paid lobbyists continue to influence the escalating carnage is an indictment against humanity. John Norris, Whangamatā.

The Premium Debate

Richard Prebble: Is Act the key to unlocking the women’s vote?

As a country, we need to vote for a capable Government and ditch “identity politics”. Our country is in a mess; health, education, infrastructure, crime, etc. Waipapa M.

I’d like to think that there’s not really such a thing as a “women’s” vote, particularly if, as we’re led to believe, there’s no such thing as gender differences these days, lol. Women are better than that, surely? That aside, for those who do vote on gender alone, the overwhelming evidence from the Ardern years is that all the emotion in the world and displays of empathy mean very little when it comes to governing a country. It is first and foremost an economic role. Ardern failed. I couldn’t care less what gender our leaders are. I just want them to stop ruining this country. Gavin L.

From my female perspective, I will vote for the party which I think will be best for our country’s future, and completely ignore all the irrelevant stuff - i.e. Luxon is bald, Chloe is a woman (whatever that is) or another bloke is seriously good-looking. Karen W.

Your approach is correct ~ yet sadly most will vote for whom they feel is “nice, warm and likeable “, not caring about the actual delivery. That’s why Jacinda stayed in. David L.

As a woman, I am quite insulted by the idea that I vote based on personality. It is shallow and reductive. I don’t vote for a PM - I vote for the party that most closely aligns with my beliefs - and in all parties there are people I both admire and dislike. I haven’t warmed to Luxon, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t think he will do a good job as PM, and represent NZ well. I quite admired Ardern, but didn’t vote for her and feel that her tenure as PM, while she did some things well, was a disaster for NZ. Hipkins I just find smug and annoying with his constant reminder of his “boy from the Hutt” pie and sausage roll persona. People need to vote with their heads, not their “feels”. Personality doesn’t trump ability - we have seen where that can lead over the past five years. Anna S.