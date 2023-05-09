Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Shane Jones: Our preoccupation with Māori theatrics while sacrificing economic realism

By Shane Jones
5 mins to read
Former Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate Labour MP Meka Whaitiri has become an independent MP and will stand as a Te Pāti Māori candidate in October. Photo / Mark MItchell, File

Former Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate Labour MP Meka Whaitiri has become an independent MP and will stand as a Te Pāti Māori candidate in October. Photo / Mark MItchell, File

OPINION

May is significant in the NZ parliamentary calendar, given the Minister of Finance delivers the Budget - a whopping $128 billion last year, over a third of our GDP.

This year Grant Robertson is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand