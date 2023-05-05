Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The Secret Diary of ... The King’s Coronation

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
King Charles and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meet ahead of the coronation. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meet ahead of the coronation. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion

MONDAY

The First Garter of the Royal and Divine Order of Cutting Up the King’s Toast into Soldiers for the Monarchal Boiled Egg - I do believe he has a name, but no one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand