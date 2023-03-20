Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fitch Solutions downgrades New Zealand GDP outlook

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Export growth is one bright spot in the 2023 outlook. Photo / Supplied

Export growth is one bright spot in the 2023 outlook. Photo / Supplied

International research agency Fitch Solutions has downgraded its outlook for New Zealand’s economy, following last week’s larger-than-expected GDP contraction.

“Following the latest GDP data release, we have revised down our 2023 full-year real GDP growth

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business