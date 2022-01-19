Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Climate catastrophe, Tonga, Omicron, and Auckland Council costs

9 minutes to read
Steel and concrete containers store spent fuel at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Sequoyah nuclear plant near Chattanooga. Photo / Bill Poovey, File, AP

Steel and concrete containers store spent fuel at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Sequoyah nuclear plant near Chattanooga. Photo / Bill Poovey, File, AP

NZ Herald

Not-so surprise ending
Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, January 18) uses books and movie titles that have alerted us over the years of destruction to our planet. One I've never forgotten was On the Beach, by Nevil

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.