Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Christopher Luxon’s integrity on the line over cancer drugs U-turn

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"Kiwis naturally expected that critical election promise to be met in the Budget." Photo / 123rf

"Kiwis naturally expected that critical election promise to be met in the Budget." Photo / 123rf

No excuse for cancer drug U-turn

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s flannel on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show on Tuesday didn’t fix his massive political misstep, which is failing to fund promised – the same cancer drugs he held out as a carrot to attract voters a few short months ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand