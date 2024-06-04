"Kiwis naturally expected that critical election promise to be met in the Budget." Photo / 123rf

No excuse for cancer drug U-turn

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s flannel on the Mike Hosking Breakfast show on Tuesday didn’t fix his massive political misstep, which is failing to fund promised new cancer drugs – the same cancer drugs he held out as a carrot to attract voters a few short months ago.

Sadly, some cancer patients only have a few short months to live without these drugs.

Government ministers need to walk in the shoes of cancer patients, their families, friends and their passionate healthcare professionals. Kiwis naturally expected that critical election promise to be met in the Budget.

Cancer patients need action now, not lame excuses and flannel about getting a process right. This is an integrity issue for the PM now.

Paul Jamieson, Ōmaha.

True colours

As Maya Angelou famously wrote: “When people show you who they are, believe them.”

By prioritising tax cuts over cancer drugs, Luxon, Willis et al have shown us who they are. Tragically for us all and now fatally for some, I believe them.

Simon Prast, West Auckland.

Diabetes cost

Type 2 diabetes was a rare disease 100 years ago; now cases around the world are sky-high and rising.

Pre-diabetes and fatty liver are signs you are on the same track towards avoidable kidney, heart and eye failure, then the real possibility of limb amputation. The cost to the New Zealand health system? More than $2 billion in the latest stats and rising. We spend far less on cancer drugs.

Type 2 diabetes is preventable. Eating whole foods, cutting the processed ones out and moving more makes the difference. Drugs just hold off the inevitable.

Cancer is a cruel and inequitable scourge and deserving of the best care we can possibly provide. Let’s focus on really getting to grips with addressing remission of Type 2 diabetes in a way that works – and that includes proper and early advice on diet and exercise.

So much money would be available for so many other health needs once that is under control – everybody wins.

Judy Anderson, Remuera.

Fiscal realities

I found Simon Wilson’s recent opinion piece on the Budget (NZ Herald, June 4) to be a challenging read. Wilson’s assertion that political promises are merely vote-catching measures, coupled with his advocacy for significant spending on road barriers, presents a perplexing contradiction.

Wilson rightly critiques the tendency of political parties to make promises without substantive plans to address the nation’s challenges. However, his suggestion to allocate billions to install cable road barriers in response to isolated incidents seems to overlook the imperative of fiscal responsibility.

While tragic events demand attention, allocating resources based on emotional reactions rather than sound financial planning risks exacerbating economic woes. It is crucial to acknowledge that unforeseen tragedies occur, and, while lamentable, they do not always necessitate immediate and exorbitant expenditures.

While it’s commendable to aspire to better roads, higher wages and enhanced public services, it’s equally essential to align these aspirations with fiscal realities. Striking this balance requires tough decisions and prioritisation.

Political reporting experts, including Wilson, should approach solutions with a holistic view that considers both societal needs and financial constraints. Only by doing so can we ensure sustainable progress and equitable distribution of resources.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Voters in denial

Simon Wilson hits the nail on the head. The great New Zealand dilemma is too many people still think we can have low taxes and good public services. We can’t.

If we want quality public healthcare, education and resilient infrastructure, we, the taxpayers, must pay for it. Yet far too many voters reject a capital gains tax, a wealth tax and higher income tax.

Centrist political parties like Labour and National duly bow down to this short-term thinking: afraid to rock the boat. Add in the existential threat of climate change to an electorate still mired in business as usual and we are blundering into long-term failure.

Only the voters can change this trajectory, which means we must stop giving in to denial and short-term greed.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.

Trump grounded?

If someone has been convicted of a criminal offence, many countries, including New Zealand, will refuse him or her entry.

Indeed, many sportspeople in this country have been discharged without conviction because otherwise they would not be able to compete abroad.

So, if Donald Trump is elected as the American President, will he be confined to America and will this not seriously limit his influence in the world – and might that be a good thing?

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Bin return

Sometimes it pays to complain/advise/plead (Letters, NZ Herald, April 30).

I’m talking about the reinstatement of the rubbish/dog bin along the Te Atatū river path. Thank you to the council (and the Department of Common Sense) for reinstating the bin – much appreciated.

Angela Noone-Jones, Te Atatū South.