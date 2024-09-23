Vivien Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Dystopian outlook

More than 143,000 New Zealand children are experiencing material hardship. Given all the statistical targets being touted and refuted by one government after another, that means 35,425 children did not exit material hardship as at June this year. Officials at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet have announced 71,850 children will not exit hardship by mid-2028.

In what kind of a dystopian world is it acceptable for governments of any stripe to consign their population to sealed prisons of failure? Pontificating pompously, our statistics-driven Prime Minister assures us that “what gets measured gets done”. Plenty of measuring, but not a lot of doing.

It all brings to mind that other ominous quote: “Don’t ask the question if you don’t want to know the answer”.

Nigel Meek, Raglan.

Cost of colonialism

I rejoice in hostage Phillip Mehrten’s release from Nduga, West Papua, and wish him and his family well.

Indonesian-controlled West Papua is not often in the headlines, despite the deadly conflict that has been ongoing there for over 60 years. Most are unaware of the horrific levels of resource exploitation for palm oil and mining profits, or that the territory is almost completely sealed off to all foreign media and humanitarian workers. In the remote highlands where Phillip was held, the area is heavily militarised. Nearly 80,000 villagers are displaced and suffering without access to food gardens and proper healthcare.

The root of this suffering lies with failed decolonisation. West Papua was supposed to achieve self-determination in the 1960s but Indonesia had other plans and manipulated Western nations (including New Zealand) into backing their takeover and a phony 1969 “referendum”.

New Zealand should champion the legitimate rights to self-determination of the indigenous people of West Papua, as we do for New Caledonia. The current UN General Assembly session offers a timely opportunity. Regional stability will be elusive if colonialism persists.

Maire Leadbeater, Mt Eden.

Comms breakdown

What is it about members of the Green Party that a lot of the time they seem to be associated with some sort of scandal or indiscretion? The latest one to hit the headlines is Tory Whanau, Mayor of Wellington and former parliamentary chief of staff for the Green Party.

When she was asked on Newstalk ZB earlier in the week whether she could empathise with those struggling financially in her city, she made the astounding comment that she was finding things difficult herself and had to sell her car to help pay the bills. This from a person who is on up to $190,000 a year. Upon being challenged over this comment during TVNZ’s Q+A programme yesterday, she stated that she was taken out of context. In other words, she did not explain herself properly. This also from a person who graduated with a BA in media studies and a postgraduate diploma in business and administration in communication management.

Later in the Q+A interview, Whanau was also forced to correct herself on the issue of selling Wellington Council’s airport shares. It would appear that despite her education, the mayor finds it difficult to communicate properly – so why is she in a position that demands this essential skill?

Bernard Walker, Tauranga.

Bonus bridge?

Would it be feasible to build a second Auckland Harbour Bridge alongside the existing one? It could carry heavy traffic and rail. The current bridge would be used for car, bike, emergency and pedestrian lanes. Upgrading the existing transport corridors would avoid the disruption of devastating the environment and demolishing suburbs - and save billions!

Mary Cornford, Pt Chevalier.

Chateau shame

As a visitor to NZ in 1958, I was taken to the Chateau for a special two-day treat. I did not stop talking about it for weeks. So sad to see what a crumbling, neglected edifice it has become.

Pamela Russell, Ōrākei.