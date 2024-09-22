The latest data show that target will be missed significantly; Statistics New Zealand figures show 12.5% of children – some 143,700 kids – are experiencing material hardship.
The previous Government pointed to factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic as reasons for missing the target.
Nevertheless, officials at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) advised that, given the Government is currently so far off achieving this year’s intermediate target of 9%, the long-term 6% target by mid-2028 was unrealistic.
“The necessary year-on-year progress is not on track and the estimated costs of now meeting these targets would require investment in the region of $3 billion per year,” officials advised, according to documents released under the Official Information Act.
They also presented two other “lower ambition targets” for 2028 – which they said were more realistic and could be achievable without spending more money.
But Upston’s office has confirmed the minister rejected both options, which would have seen the current 6% material hardship target increase – likely to a figure closer to 10%.
However, she said the Government won’t be spending the extra $3 billion a year to achieve that 6% target that she said it was sticking to.
Instead, Upston believes a more effective way to lift children out of poverty is by growing the economy and cutting taxes.
She said the official advice was based on modelling of what would have needed to be spent to carry on the previous Government’s child poverty approach, such as increasing benefits.
Meanwhile, Upston pointed the finger at Labour over its inability to meet the child poverty targets that it set when it was in office.
“It left office with a growing number of families trapped by long-term welfare dependency, a growing number of children living in benefit-dependent homes, and low-to-middle income New Zealanders falling further behind due to the cost-of-living crisis that resulted from their economic mismanagement.”
Meanwhile, the Green Party’s child poverty reduction spokesman Ricardo Menéndez March said the $3b price tag shows “poverty is a political choice”.
“A choice the current Government has chosen to preserve and prolong time and time again with decisions that put an already privileged few before essentially everyone else.”
Menéndez March pointed out the cost of reinstating the full interest deductions for residential property – often described as the landlords’ tax cut – was $2.9 billion.
“We can afford to end poverty, but we simply cannot afford to allow more and more children to fall through the cracks.”
Earlier this year, Upston reassessed the child poverty targets in line with legislation requiring the new Government to pick a new, intermediate target.
In 2018, the Labour/NZ First Government enshrined into law a suite of child poverty measures. There are three primary measures of child poverty, but the “material hardship” category is seen as the bellwether measure.
When set, the proportion of children experiencing material hardship was 13.3%. As well as legislating targets, the Labour Government set a short, medium and long-term child poverty goal:
By June 2021: reduce the proportion of children in material hardship to 10%
By June 2024: reduce the proportion of children material hardship to 9% (this Government has set another 11% target for mid 2027, as it says the 2024 target won’t be achieved)
By June 2028: reduce the proportion of children in material hardship by 6%