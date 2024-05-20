Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Capable, keen workers can’t find jobs; checkpoint a waste of police time

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
A reader writes that his daughter and granddaughter both have excellent references and a very high work ethic, but are struggling to find employment.

A reader writes that his daughter and granddaughter both have excellent references and a very high work ethic, but are struggling to find employment.

Why can’t capable, keen workers find jobs?

There is a lot of attention currently about tax reductions, particularly bracket creep.

I am a retired accountant in my 80s so I know a lot

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand