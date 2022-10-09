Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Auckland deadwood beware, special vote chaos, suicide rates query

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Wayne Brown has won over Efeso Collins in the race to be Auckland's next mayor, replacing Phil Goff. Photo / Jed Bradley

Wayne Brown has won over Efeso Collins in the race to be Auckland's next mayor, replacing Phil Goff. Photo / Jed Bradley

Auckland deadwood beware

I hope Wayne Brown will weed out all the deadwood in the council. In my view there are far too many people milking the system at the ratepayer's expense. I am, however,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand