Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Auckland Council cuts, Paul Conaghan, North Port, tourism and property

9 minutes to read

Auckland Council is proposing to close public toilets to save costs. But residents will not go quietly. Photo / Vaughn Davis, File

NZ Herald

Predetermined agenda

Auckland, "the world's most liveable city", is poised to close public toilets. Libraries are also under threat, in a society that needs every aid to literacy it can retain.
Covid-19 is to blame, we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.