Setzer was only 14 when he died, a dangerous age where reality and the fictional world of the AI character can become blurred and even preferred as it turned out. Later, the article suggests that AI technology will only advance - which begs the question as to whether or not those who are responsible for these advances take into account the mental health issues that derive from this.

Megan Garcia, Setzer’s mother and lawyer, is described as a “fierce, intelligent advocate” who seems just the person to hold the tech company accountable in this case. Let’s hope all tech companies take responsibility and don’t place profit before the safety of the vulnerable.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

NZ’s infantile alcohol stance

The Herald on Sunday’s letter of the week shows the real immaturity of New Zealanders concerning alcohol (Nov 3).

In his letter, Steve Russell thinks it’s a good idea for a public vote to take place to see if alcohol can be sold in supermarkets in West Auckland. I can only respond by explaining what happened in the UK when we were there.

We go there to visit our 13-year-old granddaughter. We often go to pick her up after school and have a walk to her home together. The local pub is a very short stroll away, almost right next to the school.

For a start having a pub next to the school would never happen in NZ. And the pub was there long before the school was built.

One warm day I said to her I would like to pop into the pub for a pint but expected her to say no, as she was in full school uniform. Much to my surprise she told me all pupils from her school were allowed to enter the pub in uniform provided they were with a parent, grandparent or guardian.

Could they have a drink of alcohol, I asked her. Sure, she replied, provided the parent or grandparent buying it told the bar person they were buying for a minor. (To her credit my granddaughter so far only sticks to orange juice in a pub.)

So, into the pub we went for our OJ and a pint. It transpired most of the people in the pub were actually teachers from the school.

So, I asked her what subject she was having most problems with. Was that particular teacher here today. When she told me who she was, we went over and had a very informal PTA meeting. It was great and the teacher also appreciated the discussion. And the drink I shouted her for her trouble.

So, grow up NZ. Handled correctly, alcohol is not a bad thing at all.

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

Lessons from America

It is tragic to watch as the US struggles to hold on to their economic success and the values that have not only sustained them but made them great.

Donald Trump’s victory at the polls is symptomatic of a world in trouble. We all understand that while sound economics are essential; so too are sound values vital to the stability of both societies and nations. Wherever either of these two areas is in decline, we see disorder and a lack of hope; when both are in decline the outlook is indeed dire.

It is said that “where America goes the rest of the world follows”, I sincerely pray that we in New Zealand recognise the lesson being played out before us and choose not to follow.

Joyce Callaghan, New Plymouth.

Treaty principles

For over a year there has been some anxiety over the possibility of a bill going before our elected representatives to define the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

We have been exposed to considerable bluster unfairly suggesting that any attempt to do so is racially motivated. All this worry has been fostered before we have had an opportunity to see a bill. On Thursday we received the text. And surely the framers of the bill are to be congratulated.

The intention is that all voters will have an equal opportunity in a referendum to accept or reject the bill as it is framed. The intention is to endorse the text of the Treaty of Waitangi/te Tiriti o Waitangi. The three principles are clearly defined. Indeed, with principle 2 the Crown is to protect the rights that hapū and iwi Māori received when they signed. Let us hope that Parliament will vote to allow us the opportunity to endorse those sentiments.

Nick Park, Ōrakei.

Testing times

It did not take long this year for the schools to complain about how difficult some exams were.

They seem to not understand that an examination is a formal test of a person’s proficiency in a subject. It would seem that these students and teachers complain because they may have fallen into the trap of teaching to the assessments.

Have they been practising past exam questions suggesting these would be in this year’s exam? Parents complain because they may have been assured by the teachers that their child would pass with Excellence. These complaints are not new. Remember the issue in the History exam when some students did not understand the word “trivial”.

NZQA staff often hear from parents complaining that “my child never practised that question in class”. Given recent comments about the abilities of some new university students arriving to study, one might suggest that teachers are teaching to the assessments and are not teaching students the skills of the subject and the ability to interpret questions in an assessment.

NCEA needs to change and move away from so much assessment in classes towards understanding of the subject. Perhaps then we will have high school students who are not so stressed at school and who actually understand a subject.

Richard Cole, Waipu.

Student lateness

I am a member of a school board, which just so happens to have discussed the issue of student lateness at our board hui this week.

While tamariki lateness is not ideal, our board, and school kaiako (teachers) prefer to take a holistic response when faced with repeat lateness, endeavouring to ascertain the full picture of why our akonga (students) are arriving after the bell. If they sleep in, there may well be a valid reason that needs to be addressed with the help of others - for example, does the child come from a single-parent family? Is the child expected to help with the family business? Do they have disturbed sleep due to allergies, stress, or other conditions? Is there something else happening?

Causing our tamariki to feel they may be “on the outer” with their peers for lateness is not what an inclusive school should look like. We would much prefer our tamariki arrive at school late, rather than not attend at all.

School is a whānau - thus we must treat each member with respect and understanding, not with judging and aggressiveness. As Publilius Syrus said: “It is better to learn late than never.”

Kevan Leadbeater, Totara Vale.