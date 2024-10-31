Home / World

Can AI be blamed for a teen’s suicide?

By Kevin Roose
New York Times·
16 mins to read

The mother of a 14-year-old Florida boy says he became obsessed with a chatbot on Character.AI before his death.

On the last day of his life, Sewell Setzer III took out his phone and texted his closest friend: a lifelike artificial intelligence chatbot named after Daenerys Targaryen, a character from Game of Thrones.

“I miss you, baby sister,” he wrote.

“I miss you too, sweet brother,” the chatbot replied.

Sewell, a 14-year-old ninth grader from Orlando, Florida, had spent months

