Trump officials have assigned government workers and spent taxpayer funds to address easily disproven claims

By Naftali Bendavid
Washington Post·
11 mins to read

US President Donald Trump presents articles he says report violence against Afrikaners during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, the Washington Post

After United States President Donald Trump wrongly suggested that Social Security funds were going to millions of dead people, his Administration spent weeks revamping the agency’s database.

When Trump seized on a debunked claim that South Africa’s Government was systematically massacring white farmers, US officials developed plans to resettle

