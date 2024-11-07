Act Leader David Seymour said Luxon is afraid of taking on hard issues after the introduction of the Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

He said the other parties see “that this is far more constructive than anything they have seen before”.

“I think it’s very clear that more and more people see that this is an initiative that promotes equal rights.”

Seymour said the bill is about giving “everyone a fair chance in life”.

“Ultimately we are democratising the Treaty ... we are saying anyone gets a say in our constitutional future.

“There has become this idea that the Treaty is a partnership so therefore everything becomes about your identity and which side of the partnership you are on.

“Until we remove the underlying idea that our Treaty is a partnership between races and we each have a different role in our society based on our background, those policies will all be back in the stroke of a pen.”

He said the bill has produced a “difficult debate” on whether the Treaty allows people to have equal rights or provides a partnership based on identity.

“If I am completely wrong and it never gets past the first reading, all that happens is that we produce the idea that each New Zealander has the right to have a say about their constitutional future.

“My ultimate challenge to those who oppose this bill … where in the world has dividing people up based on this background been a success?”

The legislation was unveiled yesterday and included changes – narrowed wording – to one of the principles originally agreed on by Parliament in September.

Ahead of the bill’s introduction, between 70-100 protesters gathered outside Parliament with banners saying, “Kill the Treaty Principles Bill”

Protesters gather outside Parliament in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / Julia Gabel

Green Party of Aotearoa activist Kaya Sparke was among the protesters outside the Act offices in Epsom. Photo / Carson Bluck

In Auckland, crowds with similar banners and signs gathered outside the Act Party electorate office in Epsom.

Inside the House, protests and objections continued with one person in the public gallery yelling, “You tell them, Rawiri,” when Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi raised a point of order.

