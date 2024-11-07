Bernard Potter, head of science at Diocesan, said teachers were “unhappy” with parts of the level 2 biology exam comparing the stability of the mRNA molecule to the tRNA molecule.

“Students were flummoxed,” he said. “Some attempted to answer the question, others left it blank. It caused anxiety amongst the students and frustration for the teachers.”

Principal Heather McCrae said the school had sent the comments to NZQA.

Nearly 700 parents, students and teachers have signed a petition launched on Wednesday calling for consistency in NCEA exam content.

One top student told the Herald it felt like every NZQA exam was designed to be “deliberately abstruse”.

“Every Excellence student will tell you the hardest part of every exam is decoding what they really want from you,” the student said.

“There is just a complete lack of clarity with the language that NZQA uses.”

Dozens of other students agreed and said the two exams were confusing and included questions not taught in class.

Those who signed the petition said there were questions in both exams that were not part of the curriculum.

Other teachers also voiced concerns, describing the biology exam as “diabolical” and saying students who had worked hard to prepare were “blindsided”.

Even students who consistently achieved excellence during the year walked out of the exam doubting they had passed.

One mother said her daughter was distraught after sitting the maths and biology exams in one day.

“My daughter, who is an Excellence student, was in tears after maths and biology and was able to list questions that had not been taught to her,” the mother said.

Heather McRae, principal of Diocesan School for Girls in Auckland, confirmed feedback had been sent to NZQA about the problematic NCEA papers. Photo / Supplied

“Now she’s concerned her grades will not be enough to get into first-year medical school in 2026 or enough to apply for scholarships.”

Dozens of students who sat the biology exam said it contained a garbled question about sex-linked genes in cats that was not taught in class.

Jann Marshall, NZQA assessment deputy chief executive, insisted the “linked genes” question was part of the level 2 NCEA curriculum.

Marshall could not give an exact number of complaints, but the Herald understands at least a dozen parents have messaged NZQA.

All complaints are registered and used by NZQA as part of its “continuous improvement process”.

Marshall said if it was found a particular question caused concern, action would be taken.

“In the very rare instance that the design of a question disadvantages students, marking panels are instructed to calibrate their marking accordingly,” Marshall said.

NZQA said of the 140,000 students who sit external exams each year, the authority received around 100 complaints relating to the exam timetable, support for students, exam content and student results.

