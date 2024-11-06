“This has created an environment where students are second-guessing their abilities.”
Another parent said students should be challenged – but not blindsided.
“I believe it’s crucial for NCEA to maintain a consistent difficulty level in their exams that reflect the material being taught in the classroom, rather than suddenly increasing it.”
In a statement, Jann Marshall, NZQA deputy chief executive, assessment, defended the exams, saying, “Exam papers are developed and quality assured by writing teams that include experienced subject teachers at that NCEA Level.
“We have not received any complaints about either mathematics or biology. However, we will look into both concerns. If the concerns are verified, we will refer the details to the relevant marking panels so action can be taken during the marking process to ensure students aren’t disadvantaged.
“It would be inappropriate to comment any more specifically while exams are yet to be marked,” she said.
However the central Auckland mother said that she and several other parents and teachers have complained to NZQA about the exams. A petition has also been set up calling for consistency in NCEA exam content.
