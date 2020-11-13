Letters: A polarised world, new capitalism, Erebus memorial and Scandinavian happiness

Can President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris (left) improve global health efforts and focus on climate impacts? File photo / Carolyn Kaster, AP

Letter of the week: Frances Palmer, Titirangi

The US election is over. Biden and Harris have the challenge of "healing" a society structured for polarisation economically, politically and ideologically. If Biden's hopes to bolster a fragile health system can be blocked by a conservative Senate as feared, the democratic win is compromised.

Trump's divisive influence made American society a mirror image of the world in some respects. US politicians backed by right-wing advisors such as Richard Pipes and Henry Kissinger have had similar impacts internationally, with devastating consequences. Autocratic as well as democratic allies are sold products of hyperactive US military industry, intensifying trauma.

Biden's pledge to reinstate support for WHO and the Paris agreement on climate suggests a move in the right direction.

What's required internationally is surely similar to what's needed domestically – the healing of a polarised world starting with a focus on global health needs and climate action, supported by budgetary and skill shifts from unaffordable, nihilistic military research, development and operations, to civilian priorities.

Trickle treat

After witnessing the spiralling downfall of the world for the last 40 years, I am so pleased to read Simon Wilson's courageous writing and to see Laurie Ross's contribution chosen as letter of the week (Weekend Herald, November 7).

What now needs to be made clear is that neoliberalism was embraced enthusiastically by financial elites globally precisely because its principles enabled profit-making without consideration for planet or populace. It was never going to work for all. Trickle down was a trickle, while most went down.

Wilson says a new kind of capitalism is needed. Ross says Milton Friedman's "no responsibility beyond making a profit" works only with environmental and social government protections. From my perspective, any safe system needs to firstly acknowledge both that we are one with nature, not above it, and that a world of winners and losers does not allow for our true humanity to flourish.

Is it a new capitalism or an entirely new system that is needed? People such as Kate Raworth of Doughnut Economics are already providing the groundwork. We need to widen our choices to maximise our chances of a sensible, happy life on Earth.

Joy Edwards, Coatesville

County estates

What a step back in time the Rev. Dr Richard Waugh of "Fencible County" Howick took (Weekend Herald, November 7) when suggesting the good people of "County Waitematā" had temerity in opposing the siting in Parnell's Dove-Myer Robinson Park, of the Erebus Memorial he instigated.

In urging the Waitematā Local Board to show "moral leadership and courage" by ignoring the wishes of the people of another county, shades of the good old Colonial days of British control surfaced with his view.

I hope the Waitematā Local Board members remember who democratically elected them.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Happiness is...

Correspondent Jim Carlyle (Weekend Herald, November 7) writes that high taxation and welfare benefits are the key to Scandinavian citizens' happiness.

Australia, Canada and New Zealand regularly appear in the highest ranks of happiness with much lower taxation.

Studies show that non-corrupt and high-quality government delivery is more important.

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Social factors

Your correspondent Jim Carlyle (Weekend Herald, November 7) takes his cue from Simon Wilson's article and ascribes the Scandinavian countries' better social services to a 58 per cent top tax rate. In reality, the top tax rate does not significantly contribute to the overall tax take simply because relatively few people fall into this category.

Could it be that there are other factors at play? A low imprisonment rate saves penal and judicial cost. A low obesity rate saves costs in the health system, as does defensive and sober driving. Then there is the much higher productivity compared to New Zealand's, which leads to a higher tax take regardless of the tax rate. And there is the absence of whole areas where people have lived, and are still living, on the unemployment benefit for

generations.

Address these five money-bleeding items, and we had enough money to easily match Scandinavia's social services.

K. H. Peter Kammler, Warkworth.

State the obvious

Your editorial "A perfect storm for first-home buyers" (Weekend Herald, November 7) describes the reasons for and effects of high house prices in Auckland – a 13-year high, and increased inequality among the people.

Surely there is an obvious solution, namely a big increase in producing state housing - affordable, secure and also problem solving.

Tenants of state housing – actual houses and, more often in big cities, apartments – have the security that is essential for a good life. And here in New Zealand, if their incomes increase (a rise in wages, career advancement, or offspring moving on from school students to employed wage-earning folk, or whatever) then they can purchase their state home.

The money re-gained by the state could, and should, contribute to building more state housing.

The storm should ease. Yes?

Sarah Grimes, Mt Roskill.

Voter behaviour

John Roughan is asking (Weekend Herald, November 7) how did Trump fool half of America. You may well ask why the other half, supposedly, voted for Biden who can't string a sentence together.

I say supposedly because there are several lawsuits gong on in the swing states.

Pennsylvania which holds 20 electoral seats is a case in point. Republican observers were not allowed in in some cases and when they were, were kept too far away to observe the counting.

In Michigan which is one of the swing states a computer glitch counted 6000 votes for Democrats which should have gone to Republicans. This computer software which is faulty is used in other counties in the state.

So far in Nevada there has been 3062 counts of voter fraud. Ballots were cast after the voters had moved from the state.

In 26 out of the last 27 elections, John Kennedy being the exception, whichever party won Florida and Ohio won the election. Why the anomaly this time?

We know why half of America didn't vote for Biden. It's because he calls them Chumps and Walmart shoppers.

Pauline Alexander, Waiatarua.

A quick word

The potential winners of the Mitre 10 Cup are emerging but how will the award for the ugliest hairdo be decided given that there are so many contenders? Maxine Samson, Whakatane.

"Ding! Dong! The Don has gone!" With apologies to Judy Garland. Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

I hold the American Republican Party responsible for Donald Trump's four-year disaster where, although he lowered taxes except for the very low-waged Americans, US government debt increased by two-thirds. Paul Carpenter, Rotorua.

Well now the whole world and half of America can breath a sigh of relief. S O Walker, Torbay.

Surely it's Mr Trump's duty to question whether votes arriving after the cut-off date should be counted? It should be that way no matter who wins. Michael Dawson, Manukau,

As a memorial lacking the peaceful and dignified ambience crucial to its intended purpose, it would be a divisive emblem in our community: an insult to the Erebus tragedy's victims and a monumental mistake. J. Livingstone, Remuera.

I agree with Geraldine Taylor's challenge (Weekend Herald, November 7) to the Government to explain why it allows the sale of fireworks. R Hunter, Kohimarama.

It is absolutely ridiculous in the 21st century that people are still celebrating this terrorist Guy Fawkes. There are a whole host of valid reasons to outlaw this archaic practice. Dave Miller, Tauranga.

I was intrigued to read Sir John Key disliked the policy but admired the spectacle of a Trump rally. Would he have felt the same about Nuremberg? Jennifer Buckley, Grey Lynn.

Please stop saying or writing global pandemic. Pan means global so pandemic is sufficient. Wendy Ladd, Papamoa.

No more sob stories of these non-taxpaying New Zealanders complaining they can't get home for Christmas. They did not want to be here so stay away now. J Davison, Manurewa.

In an America's Cup year, when NZ is presenting its reputation to the world, the failure to understand and welcome sailors is a major, and unnecessary, blot. David Haigh, Sahula, Kawau Island.

O say we can see by the dawn's early light. What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming. Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight. O'er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming. Ross Christensen, Kerikeri.

What was it Shakespeare said? The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred with their bones. So let it be with Trump. Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.