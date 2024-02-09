Woolworths scrambles to close new rewards programme loophole, GPs forced to lift their fees as funding fails to keep up with costs and the Supreme Court hears Donald Trump’s ballot case in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Tasman District crews have successfuly contained the Lee Valley scrub fire and have established a 1.2km containment line.

Incident Controller Steve Trigg said the hard work of the crews in tough conditions had paid off.

Six helicopters were fighting a significant vegetation fire in Tasman’s Lee Valley District. Photo / Fire and Emergency NZ

”We have a satisfactory containment line in and we’ve been able to give residents of evacuated homes restricted access to their properties,” he said.

”This is a big step, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us to extinguish this fire.

”Crews will monitor the fire ground overnight, with more firefighters and helicopters back in operation tomorrow as extinguishing work continues.”

Trigg said the investigation is ongoing, however, suspicious causes have been eliminated.

The scrub fire broke out in the Lee Valley in the Tasman District.

“With more sunshine and warm weather ahead for the next week, it’s again an important reminder to be vigilant around activities that can generate sparks during this very dry fire season, and that a simple spark can have devastating impacts on people, property and the environment, as well as pets and livestock.”

Firefighters, seven helicopters and two heavy machinery operators were called out to extinguish the blaze.

Eleven houses were initially evacuated on Wednesday afternoon as the fire spread in pine forestry on steep terrain.

