Lee Valley scrub fire not contained, seven helicopters to fly this morning

Helicopters with monsoon buckets were working to battle a fire in the Lee Valley in Tasman last night.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets were working to battle a fire in the Lee Valley in Tasman last night.

Seven helicopters will take to the air at daybreak to resume fighting a forest fire in the Lee Valley in the Tasman district.

The fire last night covered around five hectares of pine forestry in steep terrain and had not been contained, with eleven houses evacuated yesterday afternoon as the fire spread.

Four firefighting crews and two heavy machinery operators worked through the night to stop the fire from spreading further.

“The fire is not yet controlled or contained, but there has been no reported damage to property overnight, aside from the forest itself,” a statement from Fire and Emergency NZ said this morning.

Two urban crews protected structures while two rural crews and excavator operators made firebreaks and control lines, Fenz incident controller Steve Trigg said.

Specialist forestry firefighting crews will be looking for hotspots and tackling them with hand tools and hoses.

All roadblocks remain in place and people are asked to stay away so emergency services can move freely in and out of the area.

Seven helicopters will take to the air this morning to support ground crews fighting the forest fire in the Tasman District. Photo / Jon Gordon

Drone warning: ‘Collision could be fatal’

Trigg stressed that private drones must not be flown anywhere near the Lee Valley, to avoid helicopters having to be grounded to avoid the risk of a mid-air collision.

On Wednesday six helicopters were briefly stood down after a drone was spotted flying in the area.

Trigg yesterday said drones were a safety risk to aerial firefighting, as a mid-air collision with a drone could have fatal consequences.

Weather conditions today were expected to be favourable for firefighting, with light southwest winds.

Eleven houses on River Terrace were evacuated yesterday afternoon, with all residents staying elsewhere overnight.

Nelson-Tasman Civil Defence advises that the civil defence centre at the Wanderers’ Clubrooms on Lord Rutherford Drive will reopen at 8am for those who have been evacuated.