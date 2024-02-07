Voyager 2023 media awards
Fire and Emergency responding to scrub fire in Lee Valley, Tasman

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews are responding to a significant vegetation fire in the Lee Valley in the Tasman District, this afternoon.

Fenz said in a statement that there are three separate areas of fire, spreading uphill into a pine plantation.

“Five helicopters are supporting ground crews.”

“People in the area are urgently asked to avoid non-essential travel, particularly on Paton Rd, as traffic congestion is delaying some fire trucks from reaching the fire.”

Police are assisting with evacuating people from local swimming spots. Road closures are in place.

Police are assisting with evacuating people from local swimming spots. Photo / Jon Moir
Latest from New Zealand