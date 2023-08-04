Sue Grey's comments have come under scrutiny from the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal. Photo / NZME

Sue Grey's comments have come under scrutiny from the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Anti-vax lawyer Sue Grey’s comments about Covid-19 vaccines did not amount to misconduct because they were made as a private citizen, a tribunal has found.

After complaints were made against Grey’s public comments and campaigning against Covid-19 vaccines, the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal investigated if it amounted to misconduct.

The tribunal oversees the conduct of lawyers and has the ability to reprimand, fine or suspend them.

The decision stated lawyers should not have fewer rights to free speech than the average citizen, however, they had a greater responsibility in how they used it.

Evidence provided to the tribunal consisted of a statement from a professional standards officer and numerous Facebook posts under the name of Sue Grey that appeared on the New Zealand Outdoors and Freedom Party page.

Sue Grey (centre) was the subject of complaints about her public comments and campaigning against Covid-19 vaccines. Photo / NZME

It acknowledged many of these posts were unable to be directly associated with Grey.

A concerned citizen, Glenn Jeffrey, said the decision was ultimately disappointing but he was thankful the tribunal addressed important matters of free speech.

“I believe in freedom of speech, but I also believe that comes with consequences,” Jeffery said.

“I think this whole exercise has been a serious consequence for Sue, even if she may see it as a victory for her.”

Grey could not be reached for comment.

The investigation stemmed from the Nelson Standards committee into her conduct, which they found enough evidence to refer to the tribunal.

Grey previously made headlines over her representation of parents fighting to decline doctors using blood from those vaccinated against Covid-19 in the treatment of their infant boy.

She also serves as the co-leader of the New Zealand Outdoors and Freedom Party alongside leader Brian Tamaki.