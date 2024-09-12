Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lawyer for former Green Party MP Darleen Tana says party broke own constitution by asking her to resign

RNZ
2 mins to read
Shane Reti faces heat over who will game new health targets, high praise for Kamala Harris and why traditional check-in desks will soon be a thing of the past.

By RNZ

Former Green Party MP Darleen Tana’s lawyer says the party’s co-leaders acted unlawfully when they “ejected” her from the party.

The hearing for a judicial review of Chlöe Swarbrick, Marama Davidson and the Greens is under way at the Auckland High Court.

Tana resigned from the Green Party in March after an inquiry into migrant exploitation, but wants to remain in Parliament as an independent MP.

The investigation found that Tana “likely’” knew about allegations of worker exploitation at her husband’s business and did not disclose them to the party.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Former Green MP Darleen Tana. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Former Green MP Darleen Tana. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tana’s lawyer Sharyn Green argued the Green Party, as an incorporated society, had not followed its own constitution and charter when it asked Tana to resign.

Green raised two points of contention - first whether Tana had resigned of her own volition, and what she was being asked to resign from - the Green Party or from Parliament.

Tana’s lawyer said her client was “ejected” in that she was pushed to resign. She argued it was not in the Green Party’s constitution for members to be tested by their spouses or children’s actions, and that to use that as a measure for standard of conduct would be an extension of the existing constitution.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The hearing continues.

- RNZ

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand