By RNZ

Former Green Party MP Darleen Tana’s lawyer says the party’s co-leaders acted unlawfully when they “ejected” her from the party.

The hearing for a judicial review of Chlöe Swarbrick, Marama Davidson and the Greens is under way at the Auckland High Court.

Tana resigned from the Green Party in March after an inquiry into migrant exploitation, but wants to remain in Parliament as an independent MP.

The investigation found that Tana “likely’” knew about allegations of worker exploitation at her husband’s business and did not disclose them to the party.