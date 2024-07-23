As she finished speaking to reporters, Tana said she needed to get back to the House because she was the “only person there and I don’t have anybody backing me up”.

While the Green Party will decide at its annual conference this weekend whether to invoke the waka jumping law to kick Tana out of Parliament, Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have not ruled out taking Tana into their party if she wants it.

Swarbrick – who had publicly urged Tana to resign as an MP after a report on alleged migrant exploitation at Tana’s husband’s business – said on Tuesday afternoon she had only heard through the media that Tana intended to stay on.

“Our caucus and party will be taking next steps with this in mind and will have more to say in due course.”

Earlier, Swarbrick had said the party would consider whether to use the waka-jumping law at its annual conference this weekend.

If they did use the waka-jumping law, she said it would not be without sign-off from the wider party.

Swarbrick said a number of party members had expressed frustration about the situation. She said the best option would have been for Tana to resign.

Swarbrick said if the party was “in a situation where we have to explore other options, then we will have those sensitive conversations at our AGM this coming weekend”.

“I can be pretty clear with you that there are a number of members across the country who have reached out to me, incredibly frustrated about the situations and about Darleen Tana’s unwillingness to take responsibility for what’s happened here.”

Former Green list MP Darleen Tana speaking to media at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer said they had not yet had any discussions with Tana about joining Te Pāti Māori.

Asked if they would take Tana if she asked, Ngarewa-Packer said that was “a discussion that needs to still happen”.

“We never leave Māori behind. We’ve always been open about that. It’s a treacherous place.”

When spoken to by the Herald yesterday, Ngarewa-Packer said they had just seen Tana for the first time that day “and mihi to her because there was a camera in her face the whole time. We know what it’s like to be unwanted in that place so we acknowledged her in that place”.

Tana is now seated right at the back of Parliament’s debating chamber – the area is dubbed “Siberia” – and her office has been moved out of the Greens’ wing to the Parliamentary Library. She was suspended in March after allegations of migrant exploitation involving her husband Christian Hoff-Nielsen’s bicycle company.

NZ First leader Winston Peters said the Green Party was reluctant to use the waka-jumping law because it had originally got into Parliament by jumping ship from the Alliance to form the Greens, “so they are caught by their past”.

He said there was no justification for an MP to remain in such circumstances, but noted Tana’s husband’s bike business was now in liquidation. He asked what was going on with the Greens’ selection processes: “You’ve got chaos going on here.”